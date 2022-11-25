Read full article on original website
11/28 – Brittany’s “Pleasant” Monday Evening Forecast
Pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures have been observed throughout the day today on the backside of a shortwave trough lifting into mid-atlantic CONUS as height rises and stable air keep things quiet today. This will change, however, beginning overnight tonight in preparation for a more prolific, deep trough that will dig into the central plains. A lee cyclone is developing over eastern Colorado in the exit region of this trough and will track eastward across Kansas tonight which will tighten the surface pressure gradient across the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast leading to advection of seasonably rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Lower MS River Valley. This will lead to development of low stratus and advection fog across the area Tuesday morning as this moisture streams northward leading to a dreary morning for those commuting.
11/29 – Rob Knight’s “SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
A SEVERE THREAT WILL BE IN THE AREA this afternoon and overnight…. There is now a slight risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and hail along and north of the I-10/12 corridor this afternoon through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall across southern Mississippi and a marginal risk further south across southeast Louisiana due to the rich moisture these storms will be fueled by which will allow rainfall rates of 1-3″ an hour that could result in localized flooding.
11/28 – Brittany’s “Threat For Severe Weather Ahead” Monday Night Forecast
We’re on tap for a quiet but chilly evening. Temperatures will bottom out towards the mid 50’s and we’ll see a gradual increase in cloud coverage in advance of the next system that will approach our area by tomorrow. Tomorrow, we’ll be under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather (Level 2 out of 5). The greatest threats we could see will be the potential for strong to severe wind gusts, isolated tornadic activity, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
Mississippi Aquarium kicked off holiday specials
The holiday season kicked off not only with good deals on gifts, but holiday specials at the Mississippi Aquarium. Santa stopped by to take a dive in one of the aquarium’s tanks to say hello to visitors. You can take your picture with diving Santa at the Spiral Habitat. Just check the aquarium’s website for times.
Giving Tuesday an opportunity to help others, organizations
The biggest celebration of generosity is today. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. People take part in Giving Tuesday by giving money, volunteering, paying it forward to others and much more. It’s a chance for...
Dr. Robert Taylor introduced as new State Superintendent
The State Board of Education has named a North Carolina educator and Mississippi native as the next state superintendent. The department announced Dr. Robert Taylor as the new leader of Mississippi’s 140 public school districts. His appointment ends a monthslong search after former superintendent Carey Wright stepped down from the position in June.
