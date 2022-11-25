Pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures have been observed throughout the day today on the backside of a shortwave trough lifting into mid-atlantic CONUS as height rises and stable air keep things quiet today. This will change, however, beginning overnight tonight in preparation for a more prolific, deep trough that will dig into the central plains. A lee cyclone is developing over eastern Colorado in the exit region of this trough and will track eastward across Kansas tonight which will tighten the surface pressure gradient across the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast leading to advection of seasonably rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Lower MS River Valley. This will lead to development of low stratus and advection fog across the area Tuesday morning as this moisture streams northward leading to a dreary morning for those commuting.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO