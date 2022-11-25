ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Click10.com

Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run out of Miramar. Authorities arrived to the scene near Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning. Reports suggest there is a possible fatality. As of 8:00 a.m., roads appear to be shut down. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized

TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman critical after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in broad daylight, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition. Miami Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 115th Street and 12th Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy

A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Massachusetts Man Allegedly Batters Driver After Boca Raton Crash

Stanley Hillier, From Dennis Port, Arrested. Apparently Didn’t Like Driver Talking To His Ex-Wife. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Massachusetts man hoping to catch a flight at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport ended up catching a battery charge instead after police say he […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen

MIAMI - Margate police need the public's help finding missing teen Serenity Anivin. She was last seen just before 2 a.m. early Saturday morning leaving her house along NW 11 Street and East River Drive. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers

MIAMI  - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
MIAMI, FL

