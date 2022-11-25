Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Drowning investigation underway in gated community where child went missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Sunday's top headlines and weather. Riviera Beach police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who is autistic and non-verbal. Tahfin Chowdhury was last seen in the Turtle Cay neighborhood wearing a red or orange striped shirt with grey shorts.
Click10.com
Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman
MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits, Sunday night.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run out of Miramar. Authorities arrived to the scene near Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning. Reports suggest there is a possible fatality. As of 8:00 a.m., roads appear to be shut down. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
Click10.com
Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized
TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
WSVN-TV
All clear given after military marker causes bomb scare at Crandon Park
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s bomb squad was called out to a park scare near Key Biscayne. MDFR crews on Sunday morning closed off an area of Crandon Park after, officials said, a maintenance worker found what they thought was an explosive. Investigators said...
WSVN-TV
Woman critical after shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in broad daylight, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition. Miami Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 115th Street and 12th Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Juvenile killed, 8 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down for hours
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - One juvenile has died and either other people were taken to the hospital, including several other juveniles, after they were involved in a crash in Tamarac that led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area for hours. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire...
margatetalk.com
Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy
A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
Massachusetts Man Allegedly Batters Driver After Boca Raton Crash
Stanley Hillier, From Dennis Port, Arrested. Apparently Didn’t Like Driver Talking To His Ex-Wife. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Massachusetts man hoping to catch a flight at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport ended up catching a battery charge instead after police say he […]
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen
MIAMI - Margate police need the public's help finding missing teen Serenity Anivin. She was last seen just before 2 a.m. early Saturday morning leaving her house along NW 11 Street and East River Drive. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. Police said Nicholas Baccari, 40, died in the crash.
foxsports640.com
Body found floating in lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – Officials say a body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported…
Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers
MIAMI - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
Estranged Husband In Custody After Body Identified As Missing Florida Woman
Police arrested the estranged husband of missing woman Mimose Dulcio two days before a body was found that turned out to be hers. The body of a missing Fort Lauderdale city employee who disappeared earlier this month has been positively identified. Mimose Dulcio, 39, vanished from her residence in an...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
