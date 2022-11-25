Read full article on original website
Hear Walmart employee who witnessed shooting describe manager's reputation
At least six people were killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to local officials. CNN's Brian Todd speaks with an employee who witnessed the shooting before the gunman eventually turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement.
Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead
The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
Police Say Virginia Walmart Shooter Who Killed 7, Including Himself, Was An Employee
A Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store employee shot seven people fatally, including himself, and injured several others Tuesday night, according to authorities. Six victims died and four were hospitalized, with the suspect dying of what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief
Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"
The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...
Daily Beast
Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron
The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.
NBC Chicago
Prime Suspect in Walmart Shooting Left Note Addressed to God, Police Say
The prime suspect in the mass shooting that left six people dead at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, left a “death note” addressed to God on his phone, police said Friday. The 31-year-old man said his actions were not planned, but things had fallen into place like...
WCNC
'We are all devastated' | Victims' families speak out after deadly Walmart shooting in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When a Walmart manager started shooting in a break room late Tuesday night, it sent people running. There were about 50 people in the store at the time. Many of them made it out safely, but six did not. The gunman killed six people before turning...
Hear what stood out to CNN analyst about shooter's note
The man who opened fire inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday.
Walmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting
(Reuters) -A Walmart supervisor who killed six co-workers at a store in Virginia on Tuesday bought a handgun the day of the shooting and left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees who he felt had mocked and betrayed him. Information on the firearm...
Washington Examiner
Police respond to shooting with 'multiple fatalities' at Virginia Walmart
A shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, has resulted in “multiple fatalities,” police confirmed to ABC 13. A little after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter on Sam’s Circle, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said. Police responded as...
BBC
US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart
At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
Walmart shooter purchased handgun legally the same day, authorities say
Gunman bought firearm at a local store, police say, and took it to the Virginia branch where had worked since 2010
BET
Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers
A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
