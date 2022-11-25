Incorporating Weight Training Into Physical Activity Regimen Linked to Reduced Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes

Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...

