Incorporating Weight Training Into Physical Activity Regimen Linked to Reduced Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes

diabetesselfmanagement.com
Short, Intense Bursts of Physical Activity Linked to Increased Longevity
Exercising in short, intense bursts of activity may contribute to longevity, according to a new study published in the European Heart Journal. Many studies on the health benefits of physical activity — especially aerobic exercise (cardio) — have looked at routines that involve regular moderate activity. These studies have found longevity benefits at various levels, including between 2.6 and 4.5 hours per week of structured exercise in one study. But for the latest study, researchers looked at much shorter weekly exercise times — as little as 10 minutes each week of vigorous activity.
Lower weights instead of raising them for bigger muscles, study suggests
Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...
boxrox.com
Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?
When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
Science Focus
Getting as little as 10 minutes of vigorous exercise a week can help us to live longer
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Fitness tracker study shows that getting several bursts of intense activity through the week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. These days we are all getting busier than ever. For lots of...
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
MedicineNet.com
Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?
Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
Jogging on a treadmill is boring — gain more health benefits from running with these short 20-30-minute HIIT workouts
Doing HIIT workouts on a treadmill is a great way to avoid the tediousness of running — and they're great for breaking a sweat and burning calories.
How to lose fat and build muscle in 3 simple steps, according to personal trainers
A high-protein diet, strength-training, and sleeping enough are key when it comes to achieving body recomposition.
boxrox.com
The Most Effective Arm Workout (100 REPS IN TOTAL)
Check out the most effective arm workout, with a total of 100 reps, designed by Jeff Cavaliere. Jeff Cavaliere was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a YouTube sensation. He delivers clear information without noise on his ATHLEAN-X YouTube channel. Most...
