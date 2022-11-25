Read full article on original website
Related
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin's declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown
Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the...
China’s uprisings present an opportunity to the West
A just and rich irony of the COVID-19 pandemic would be that the virus — which the Chinese government allowed to spread through its censorship and cover-up tactics — ultimately causes the fall of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen soon, even though protesters took to the streets this past weekend in cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan, some of them calling for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to step down.
Comments / 0