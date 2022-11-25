Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Up on Your Favorite Yeti Cups and Tumblers with This 30% Off Amazon Sale
Trying to drink more water? Or want a reliable mug that'll keep your coffee warm for hours? It can be tough to find the best travel mug to meet these criteria. Luckily, social media fave Yeti has drinkware for just about everyone! From the handy Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup to the ultra-cool Wine Tumbler, there's a Yeti cup to fit any need, keeping your ice cold beverages icy and your steaming drinks steaming.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
The Best Coffee Makers for Your Money — and Barista Tips for Brewing the Perfect Cup at Home
There is no reason to settle for a so-so cup of coffee. All you need is a good coffee maker that suits your preferred style and taste, along with a few expert tips on how to brew great coffee, every time you want a cup. Quite simply, finding the best...
MySanAntonio
Get 25% off Kasa Smart Lightbulbs with this Amazon Black Friday deal
Creating your own smart home has never been easier. Gone are the days of having to spend tens of thousands of dollars to have your entire home hardwired to a central smart hub. These days, you can just get a basic Amazon Echo Smart Hub and then purchase a few devices (like these nifty smart lightbulbs) to get all the features you want.
MySanAntonio
Save $220 on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum with this Black Friday deal
When I was growing up and the Dyson Ball was first released, I had a weird desire to always want one. My parents never did end up buying one for me (who buys a vacuum for their kid?), but I never stopped being fascinated by the technology that Dyson vacuums provide. While the Ball might be what drew people to the brand, it’s not the only option from Dyson.
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
AdWeek
Need Some Extra Holiday Cash? This Company Wants You to Recycle Your Clothes for Credit
New Yorkers walking into their neighborhood coffee shops this month may have noticed something a little unexpected for a caffeine-slinging establishment: used clothing bins. That’s thanks to a partnership between Blank Street Coffee and SuperCircle, a platform that connects clothing brands with recyclers. It aims to make the logistics of textile recycling accessible to sustainability-minded companies looking to avoid contributing to the mountains of fashion waste generated annually—totaling around 92 million metric tons, according to some estimates.
Shrinkflation strikes Scott toilet tissue: 'Tiny rolls for the same price'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My family's favorite toilet tissue is shrinking fast. We are a Scott toilet paper household. It's all we ever use. Scott isn't particularly soft, comfortable, or absorbent, but it plays well with our old pipes and our septic tank.
4 effortless ways to get your home holiday-ready ASAP with Wayfair
These cosy picks from Wayfair are perfect for decorating your home with the holiday spirit. Choose from helpful appliances to comfy guest beds.
The best flannel sheets of 2022
For those living in colder climates, in homes with a chillier average room temp in winter, there’s good news: It’s flannel sheet season. Overall, we tested 10 sets of top-rated flannel sheets in a range of prices.
moneysavingmom.com
Barbie Dreamtopia Dolls only $5!
These Barbie Dreamtopia Dolls would make such great stocking stuffers!. Walmart has Barbie Dreamtopia Dolls for just $5 as part of their Black Friday Deals!. Choose from several options. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Looking for more Black Friday Deals?. You can go here for all of...
MySanAntonio
Score a six-person Coleman tent for nearly 50% off today
As camping has become even more popular in recent years so, too, has the trend of more spacious tents. These outdoor accessories offer room to spread out and even stand up, with no sardine-style cramming of sleeping bags necessary. Of course, these bigger tents also come with a higher price tag. And that's precisely what makes this Amazon Black Friday deal so impressive: You can score a six-person Coleman tent for a whopping 47% off.
MySanAntonio
The Cricut Maker 3 + digital bundle is $60 off at Amazon for Black Friday
If you’re someone who likes to do crafts and customize things around the house, then you need the right equipment. But going from a digital image to something tangible in the real world takes some impressive machinery that costs a pretty penny. That’s exactly the kind of stuff that Amazon's Black Friday sale is perfect for.
How To Tell If Your Tupperware Is Dishwasher Safe
Running your Tupperware through a washing cycle in the dishwasher can be disastrous, but how can you tell if the containers are dishwasher safe? Here's more.
TODAY.com
Save up to $500 on mattresses and bedding this Black Friday from brands like Casper and Sleep Number
Is it time to replace your mattress? As the foundation for a good night's sleep, mattresses can be pricey and rarely go on sale. So, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade, now that major sales are happening at the biggest brands in bedding. Whether you prefer a soft mattress that feels like you're quite literally sleeping on cloud nine or you prefer a firm mattress with little to no bounce, you're sure to find one in this guide.
money.com
Don't Miss These Black Friday Deals on Bar Cart Essentials
The perfect drink will upgrade your next get-together to a cocktail party in no time. With the right tools, you can satisfy any party guest, whether they’re whiskey traditionalists or sweet tooth fiends. Load up your bar cart with rocks glasses or cocktail mugs and make up your guest list, because we've rounded up a list of Black Friday deals that will make you this holiday season's most popular party host.
MySanAntonio
You can get Amazon credits when you shop these Black Friday gift card deals
For its massive Black Friday sale, Amazon also is offering a slew of gift cards from more than two dozen major retailers, from movie tickets to food delivery to sporting events, that also comes with the added bonus of Amazon credit for the gift giver. Amounts of the gift cards...
Class in a glass: what’s this obsession with wine all about?
Mixed news last week for wine drinkers. Research by scientists at Rush Medical Center in Chicago claims that a glass of red with dinner could slash your risk of developing dementia. Just don’t start too young, say rival researchers at the Uniformed Services University in Maryland, who claim that children who are given even a sip of l’eau rouge – water reddened by wine – are more likely to end up with addiction problems.
MySanAntonio
Keurig's single-serve coffee maker is less than $50 at Walmart for Cyber Monday
Coffee is the most popular beverage to wake up with in the United States, and it’s easier than ever to get a quick cup at home thanks to K-cups. Having a Keurig coffee maker allows you to have your morning brew without making a whole pot. And as part of Walmart’s Deals for Days event on Cyber Monday, you can get one without breaking the bank.
Comments / 0