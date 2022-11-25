Read full article on original website
Center City business district promotes unique and boutique holiday shopping experience
Center City District officials are urging people to come downtown where the shopping is diverse and unique. The district’s Michelle Shannon said shopping downtown is an experience you cannot have anywhere else in the region. “Over 60% of our shops are locally owned and run,” she said. “Then you...
‘A kept gem’: Small Business Saturday lifts up Germantown culture, despite looming economic downturn
Yana Donaldson and Alyssa Weinfurtner spent their Saturday strolling down Germantown Avenue, stopping at BNB Cigars for vintage smoke boxes before hitting the “Small Business Saturday Pop-up” at Pomelo plant store. They went one street over for the Black Soul Block Party, a sidewalk event uplifting Black-owned businesses.
Philadelphia’s Christmas Village looks to get visitors in the holiday spirit this December
For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Black Holiday Pop-Up Market In Philly Decked Out With Black Businesses
The holiday season is here and these Black businesses are helping you crank up the festivities. The Philadelphia-based organization, The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation, founded in 1989, has opened their first Black Holiday Pop-Up Market in West Philly. According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the pop-up market will offer a...
Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more
A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
With PennDOT studying transit options for Roosevelt Boulevard, a subway is back on the table
The momentum to finally build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway continues as residents from Northeast Philadelphia and across the city met once again in October for a second community workshop. The gathering was an opportunity for residents to communicate with state and city agencies about the long-term future of transportation on the corridor and ended with hopeful news.
Homestead Exemption deadline for Philly homeowners ends Dec. 1
The Homestead Exemption is a program that saves homeowners hundreds of dollars on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the Exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119 on their tax bill.
billypenn.com
New coalition to end Philly violence; Floating gallery for the Delaware; Pa. Senate plans impeachment trial | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. There’s no shortage of orgs working to calm Philly gun violence, which has been increasing since 2015, and last week injured a PPA officer, a city sanitation worker, and dozens of other victims. But a broad new group hopes to make a difference by coordinating efforts and focusing on near-term solutions. In the works for about a year and led by the Philadelphia Foundation with William Penn and the UAC, the new Civic Coalition to Save Lives will start with a tactic that worked in Oakland: pinpointing high-risk individuals and mounting direct interventions. [PCGVR/Al Dia/WHYY/Save Lives Philly]
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
glensidelocal.com
Drive-thru lane at Elkins Park Dunkin Donuts proposed
Cheltenham Township is considering a proposal to demolish a building at 6 E. Township Line Road to make room for a drive-thru lane at the existing Dunkin Donuts on 2 E. Township Line Road, Elkins Park. The Township received the Zoning Determination Request with an attached site plan on November...
As food costs rise, one New Jersey soup kitchen provides Thanksgiving help
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen’s dining room was full and bustling on Thanksgiving morning, as dozens of people filed in to receive trays of turkey, stuffing, green beans, cornbread, soup, and pumpkin pie. John Yeager, 63, says the extra meals help make his fixed income go a little further.
billypenn.com
This North Philly 8th grader’s dream is to own a ranch and train horses
As the wind gusts picked up at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, adding to the chill of a November Sunday, Aazim Ferrell didn’t seem to mind. Wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the 13-year-old carefully brushed a horse named Major, and shared a vision for his future. “My dream...
Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County
Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county. When it opens, likely in 2024, the African...
3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City
Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
We’re thankful for David. He worked for $9.75 an hour to save lives. | Opinion
In 2011, David Rosen took a ride in the back of an ambulance speeding toward a hospital, siren wailing. But rather than getting medical attention, he was giving it. The former pharmaceutical industry executive had recently become an emergency medical technician (EMT). My friend had long earned a six-figure salary...
