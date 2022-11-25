Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
Rain, possible storms forecast to start for what appears to be seasonable week
Sunday appears to be the wettest day of the week, which is forecast to be fairly tranquil with the sort of temperatures you’d expect as the calendar transitions to December. Rain is predicted through mid-afternoon across central Pennsylvania, with the potential for thunderstorms from 3 to 7 p.m. Skies are forecast to begin clearing after that, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch as many people hit the road bound for home following the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.
local21news.com
Cloudy cold weather leads into wet Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. Wetter weather returns to the region on Sunday. Much of the area will get between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening with decreasing clouds overnight tomorrow night. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
local21news.com
Gorgeous Saturday weather before a rainy start to Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Saturday is looking absolutely gorgeous with highs in the mid 50s along with lots of sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy. Clouds will start to increase a bit Saturday night with lows in the mid 30s. Wet weather returns on Sunday with on and off showers.
local21news.com
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
Wbaltv.com
Christmas Candyland at Hersheypark is perfect for the holidays
HERSHEY, Pa. — If you are looking for a sweet way to celebrate the holiday season, maybe a trip to Hersheypark will be on your list. Amanda Polyak shares what's going on at Christmas Candyland and what else is new.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor
A local Walmart in Cockeysville was evacuated following a report of a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating.
local21news.com
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
Yorkblog
Horn Farm Center’s lessons: Foraging for food and rope making from plants.
Five of my students twist dogbane stems in their hands. But it’s not as easy as Wilson Alvarez, our guide, makes it look. While the cord seems to magically drop out of Alvarez’s fingers, our stems rebel against our awkward warping. We’re attempting to make rope — a practice dating back to Native Americans from our area.
Lancaster kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting
LANCASTER, Pa. — The countdown to Christmas is on in Lancaster. On Friday, people from all over Lancaster and beyond, gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting festival to kick off the holiday season. “I’m so excited to be celebrating with all these awesome people,"...
local21news.com
Small Business Saturday in full swing at Harrisburg today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Across the country, locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, and Harrisburg is no exception. Many small businesses, including vendors inside of Broad Street Market say it’s their first time promoting Small Business Saturday. “So far, for several vendors, they say it’s one of the...
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
WGAL
Jurassic World Live Tour arrives at Giant Center in Hershey this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey this weekend. News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look at how they created the dinosaurs, including one named Gino. The show will feature more than 24 life-size dinosaurs. Each performer spends a lot of...
pahomepage.com
Outdoor ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster next week
Outdoor ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster next …. Outdoor ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster next week. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest. Massive Christmas...
Comments / 0