Seattle, WA

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Seahawks

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

These are the players that could swing the game on Sunday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks

For a team like the Seattle Seahawks to go from being a preseason afterthought to a playoff contender, there usually needs to be some good surprises along the way.

Likewise, for the Las Vegas Raiders to have such a disappointing season, there probably were some bad ones waiting for them.

That doesn't mean there aren't players on both teams who could change the outcome the of the game Sunday unexpectedly.

The Seahawks offensive line

When you talk about one of the biggest problems the Seahawks have had the last few years, one of them has usually been the ability to put together an above-average offensive line.

There wasn't a lot of hope that would change in 2022, but the Seahawks have been able to benefit from a young o-line that's finally playing above expectations.

It doesn't mean it can't still be a volatile mix protection wise, especially when you ask two rookie tackles to have to take turns trying to hold off a defensive end like Maxx Crosby.

If Crosby and the rest of the Raiders pass rush can find a way to get home against the Seahawks, then they could have an advantage at the line of scrimmage.

The Raiders cornerbacks

And now we turn to a group that has definitely experienced some troubles throughout this season.

The Raiders cornerback room, or what's left of it after dealing with several injuries, will have a stiff test this week in having to cover Pro Bowl receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

It's unrealistic to expect them to pitch a shutout, but the Raiders need to make Seattle's offense work for its yards and not give them the opportunity to bomb away to their top targets.

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

