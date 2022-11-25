ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering World War II Heroes: The Gardner Welcome Home Celebration of 1946

You have, no doubt, seen the iconic photograph of the happy sailor bending a young nurse back for a celebratory smooch in Times Square to mark the end of World War II on V-J Day.

The end of the war would mean similar celebrations in towns and cities throughout the United States. Gardner would join in with the fun with a gala victory celebration of its own to welcome home all local servicemen.

This is the continuation of the series Remembering Local World War II Heroes.

Gardner's Welcome Home Parade

The three-day program held over the Aug. 16-18, 1946 weekend was called “Gardner’s Welcome Home Parade.” Local veteran organizations, military, fraternal and civic bodies were invited to take part in the city’s tribute to honor servicemen and women of World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFIQl_0jNDA9Ti00

Weekend activities commenced on Friday evening with a dance held in City Hall Auditorium from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring the music of Eddie Hamilton and the Hamiltonians. Loudspeakers were set up for street dancing outside City Hall. Many of Gardner’s clubs and societies also held open houses.

The parade was held Saturday morning under the direction of the parade’s Grand Marshall Col. Walter L. Beaman. It was said to include “the largest military columns the city has ever seen,” and began precisely at 9:30 a.m. An estimated 500 Gardner soldiers marched.

“More than 15,000 spectators, including hundreds from surrounding communities, lined the sidewalks and streets along the line of march to share with the parents, wives, children and other relatives of those honored, their pride in the city’s fighting men and women who wrote a record of service to their country that can hold its own with any city of comparable size in the nation,” The Gardner News wrote.

The procession began on South Main Street and proceeded to Union Square. From there, it snaked its way to Main, Willow and Pleasant streets, City Hall Avenue, Oak, West, Parker, Central and Elm Streets, where it ended at the intersection of Elm and Temple streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQTTd_0jNDA9Ti00

A veterans get-together and clambake was held on the Gardner High School field in the afternoon and enjoyed by some 1,800 veterans. Saturday’s events capped off that evening with a dance in City Hall auditorium with Russ Cole’s orchestra providing the music.

Sunday morning consisted of religious services at churches throughout the city, while a Gold Star Mother’s program was held in City Hall auditorium that afternoon. The evening concluded with a band concert by the Heywood-Wakefield Band in the Municipal parking lot.

Notes from 'Along the Route'

As it frequently did when covering such big citywide events, The Gardner News ran a column of notes on the parade titled “Along the Route,” that included such interesting nuggets as:

• “The Navy did itself proud. The ratio of army personnel to the blue-coats and associated forces was about 4-1, but it was no better than 3-1 in the parade, proving that the bell bottomed-trousered lads and the gents with the buttons on their cuffs turned out.”

• “The haul up Central Street was stiff. The sun which was making a monkey out of John Greenleaf Whittier at that particular time beat down like an old army first sergeant, the grade was steep and the bands were not playing. All of which added up to hard going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTs4i_0jNDA9Ti00

• “There was some debate after the parade as to whether it was larger than that which the municipality staged in 1935 to mark its sesquicentennial. Just who can pass judgement authoritatively is hard to say, but it was certainly the biggest and most colorful military parade that Tommy Gardner’s favorite city has ever seen.”

• “Ward 1 was given an opportunity to see the parade, but most of those from that district who saw it went downtown to do it. A nose count – and there were some very nice noses listed – disclosed that less than 300 saw the column from Maple Street to Cross Street extension.”

• “The arrival of a son consigned to Anthony Kraskouskas, park commissioner chairman, and Mrs. Kraskouskas at the hospital early Saturday morning nearly wrecked the clambake. Tony was an important figure in the clambake committee, a very important figure. But first things come first and he couldn’t be at the high school as early as he planned. Messrs. Stone and Woodman filled in for him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIL1n_0jNDA9Ti00

• “The service personnel were loud in their praise of the Greenwood Memorial. ‘Best thing of its kind we have ever seen’ was the general comment.”

• “The driving force in the celebration was Howard D. Ferguson. The former Legion commander who served in France in the last war and lost a son in this one worked day and night drafting the overlay plan and then filing off the route’s rough edges.”

As they sometimes say, they just don’t make ‘em like they used to. This could likely be said for the city of Gardner when it comes to holding celebrations.

The Welcome Home Weekend of 1946 was certainly a celebration for the ages!

Comments and suggestions for Remembering Local World War II Heroes can be sent to Mike Richard at mikerichard0725@gmail.com or in writing to Mike Richard, 92 Boardley Road, Sandwich, MA 02563.

