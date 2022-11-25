ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WVNT-TV

Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU

The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia federal prison inmate admits to killing another inmate

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

