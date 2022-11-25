Staff Predictions: #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at #6 USC Trojans

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the huge rivalry matchup between No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 6 USC

It has been a long time since Notre Dame vs USC had as much on the line as it does this weekend. USC has its first ever College Football Playoff berth in view, and if the Trojans win out that is likely. Notre Dame is looking to win its sixth straight game, finish Marcus Freeman's first season on a strong note and the Irish hope a win over a second Top 10 opponent could vault them into a New Year's Six bowl game.

This is how Notre Dame vs USC is supposed to be, two big time programs playing for high stakes.

Where : Los Angeles Coliseum

When : 7:30 PM ET

Network : ABC

Line : USC -5.5, O/U 64.5

Irish Breakdown has broken down the game and now it's time to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Notre Dame 40, USC 27

Here's how I see this matchup, I'm going with 40-27 no matter who wins. I don't think this will be a close game one way or the other.

If USC wins I think it will be because the Notre Dame defense - which could be without cornerback Cam Hart - struggles to get pressure on quarterback Caleb Williams and can't handle the USC pass game. If that happens the Irish offense just won't have enough fir power to keep up.

If Notre Dame wins I think it will be because the Irish dominate both lines and junior quarterback Drew Pyne finally puts it all together against a USC defense that has struggled all season. Notre Dame will control the clock with its powerful run game, which is fueled by one of the nation's best backfields ( Logan Diggs , Audric Estime , Chris Tyree ), and Pyne will play a calm, sound game and make big plays down the field.

Williams is a tremendous talent and his receiving corps is quite talented, but Notre Dame has seen plenty of talented quarterback/wide receiver units this season, which will have the Irish prepped for this game. The Trojan blockers haven't seen a defensive line like Notre Dame's, and if the Irish win it means they spend the entire game in the USC backfield, which forces a USC team that just doesn't turn the ball over into some big mistakes. That means big games from Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola , which means mistakes by the USC, offense, which mens a Notre Dame win.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Notre Dame 31, USC 24

This is the game that I have been waiting for since I was driving home in anger from Columbus in early September. This is always a big game for me and it is the biggest rivalry on the schedule for Notre Dame every year. This is NOT a debate! The last few years have been controlled by the Irish and this is the first year in a while where there is something on the line for both teams. I do not like the idea of Notre Dame playing "spoiler." That is not the motivation for me. There is a lot for Notre Dame to play for and of course it will be a lot of fun to derail not only USC but the Pac 12's title hopes.

It will also most likely propel Notre Dame into the Cotton Bowl and a chance at that ever elusive NY6 game victory. This is going to have to be a full team effort by the Irish. Drew Pyne and the offense are going to have to be efficient and explosive at times. The defense is going to have to play well and even elite at times to contain Caleb Williams and the special teams is going to have to be special. They will need a block or a return and will have to win the field position game to win this game. I think they can and I think they will. Should be a fun post-game show!!!

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction : Notre Dame 35, USC 31

Notre Dame and USC are polar opposites in a lot of ways. The Irish program is built off of good offensive line play, a great running game and playing quality defense.

USC, on the other hand, is built off of an explosive passing attack and an opportunistic defense that creates turnovers. That clashing is styles brings some massive intrigue on Saturday night.

Notre Dame is playing at a high level right now. The physicality they are playing with is something to admire. They control the pace in this one and are able to limit USC just enough offensively to come out on top.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Notre Dame 34, USC 28

Turnovers. That’s the determining factor for this matchup. Caleb Williams has yet to face a pass defense that is ranked higher than 50th this year and the early struggles will put the Trojans in a precarious situation as the Notre Dame offense limits opportunities for the USC offense. The only thing that can change things is a sloppy performance from the Notre Dame offense.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : USC 35, Notre Dame 27

This is the latest in a line of games this season that I think Notre Dame can win, but there is just so much that has to go right. Southern Cal’s run defense (justifiably so) is the weakness that’s pointed to that should most impact this game. But the Trojans allowed just 138 rushing yards and 424 passing yards in their only loss of the season – a 43-42 loss to Utah, while giving up 204 on the ground in last week’s 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame has to not only run the ball, but be more multifaceted with its offense, got a big special teams play or two and turn Caleb Williams and Co. Over more than once, a tough task considering Williams has just three interceptions in 385 pass attempts.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Notre Dame 30, USC 27

This Notre Dame team has proven to play its best in the biggest moments this season. The Fighting Irish had Ohio State on the ropes in Columbus, dominated road games against North Carolina and Syracuse, and embarrassed a proud Clemson team under the lights in South Bend.

Archrival USC presents another tough test in the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. I think QB Caleb Williams is the best player that Notre Dame has faced all season, he is coming off a performance against UCLA where he put up over 500 total yards, and he is surrounded by a talented cast of playmakers led by WR Jordan Addison. However, Notre Dame is built to win this game. The Fighting Irish have a fast and disruptive defensive line that ranks 10th in the country in sacks. Excluding the Navy game, the linebackers are playing their best football of the season, and Notre Dame's talented and deep secondary led by freshman phenom Benjamin Morrison is capable of limiting the Trojans through the air and making them put together long drives.

On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame's offensive line has an advantage against a USC team that ranks 8th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing 147.2 rushing YPG. USC's defense has excelled this season at forcing turnovers, leading the nation with an incredible +20 margin, but the Irish have been much better at taking care of the ball recently. Notre Dame had a -6 turnover margin during the 3-3 start but since turning the season around after the Stanford loss, the Irish have a +6 turnover margin. This will be a close, back-and-forth game, but Notre Dame's ability to run the football, take care of the ball, and use the most athletic defense that USC has faced this season to make life difficult for Williams allow the Irish to pull out the road victory.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14

Vince - 38-18

Ryan - 38-18

Shaun - 34-22

Sean - 34-22

Andrew - 34-22

