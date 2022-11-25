YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Stambaugh Auditorium’s halls are decked in honor of the return of the TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft Show. The craft show is back for the first time since 2019. Displayed on all three levels of the auditorium, the show features over 70 vendors displaying their unique arts, crafts and food.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO