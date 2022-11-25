Read full article on original website
Local family puts up massive Christmas light display
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display. Nine-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Junior both have autism. They really love Christmas lights. Six years ago, their mom, Christina Campbell, began setting up a display for the boys, and others, to...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The owners of Fatso’s BBQ announced their restaurant is closing in a social media post on Facebook. Last Saturday, Fatso’s Barbecue officially closed. Owner William Bowser says being a small business owner in today’s economy has taken a toll on his mental and physical health.
Niles store celebrates Record Store Day on Black Friday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Black Friday but also Record Store Day in Niles. People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl. Many of the records are from local artists, including “Bugs” from Youngstown’s own The Vindy’s.
Tips for protecting your home from winter weather
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Winter in Northeast Ohio often brings cold, wet and frozen conditions that are here to stay. This weather makes it difficult to protect homes from damage. Melvin Tenney, store manager at Handyman Supply in Niles, said now is the time to assess your home so...
35 Christmas trees decorate Hermitage Historical Society
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room. The society opened its 20th Annual Christmas Tree Tours on Saturday. There are 35 decorated trees at the Stewart House on East State Street. Guests...
Kids lace up their skates, hit the ice at JCC’s winter campus
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s winter campus opened for some ice-skating fun. Kids laced up their skates and hit the ice Friday afternoon, or grabbed some sticks and tried their hands at curling. Skate rentals were available and so were hot chocolate and...
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community. Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.
Canfield event, parade date moved after Cardinals make state championship
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular tree lighting event is being pulled forward after a local team made the state championship. The City of Canfield’s Lighting on the Green will now happen on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. The event was supposed to happen on Friday, December...
Stambaugh Auditorium decks the halls for annual show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Stambaugh Auditorium’s halls are decked in honor of the return of the TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft Show. The craft show is back for the first time since 2019. Displayed on all three levels of the auditorium, the show features over 70 vendors displaying their unique arts, crafts and food.
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Sharon’s annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — but a few special moments punctuated the evening. Cheers erupted as Pennsylvania State Rep. Mark Longietti officially lit the city of Sharon’s Christmas tree....
Food waste being turned into compost for greenhouse
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A new partnership with the Mahoning County Green Team will turn thousands of pounds of discarded food into compost. “We’re going cradle to grave with the food waste into compost into growing new produce and the back on the tables of consumers everywhere,” said Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District Director Lou Vega.
Part of Western Reserve to close starting Monday
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting on Monday, Western Reserve Road between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street will be closed to traffic. It’ll be from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing sewer work in the area. Homes and businesses along the route can still be accessed. One lane...
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
Native Americans have rich history in the Mahoning Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Native American Heritage Month. The Tyler History Center is home to a collection of Native American artifacts found here in the Valley. Indigenous people first inhabited this area about 12,000 years ago. “The evidence tells us that they were parts of different...
‘Everybody’s best friend:’ Hundreds show up to support Boardman graduate with ALS
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Boardman High School’s cafeteria to support an alumnus. Chris Yozwiak graduated from Boardman High School in 1992 and has since moved away, but when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, his former classmates rallied to support him.
Boardman water main break sends water shooting up into the air
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business and local nursing home are without water after a water main break sent water shooting up from the ground on Friday night. It happened on an 8-inch line in the 8000 block of Market St., according to Jeff LaRue, a spokesman for Aqua Ohio.
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major road was blocked — but is now open — after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around the 200 block of Midlothian Blvd. just after Rush Blvd. The road was closed while police cleaned up the scene. There were only...
Fans send off Canfield football team to state semi-final
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends sent off the Canfield Cardinals football team Friday before they faced Holy Name in the state semi-final. The athletes were cheered on with cowbells, balloons and signs as they boarded the bus to Euclid at Canfield High School. Maria Frank’s son is...
