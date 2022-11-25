Read full article on original website
Sitting Judge proposes project to address gun violence in Greater Baton Rouge
Over the past few weeks, Chief Judge Don Johnson has been proposing to a group of elected officials, community members, representatives of organizations, and the business community a pilot project dedicated to ensuring a safer Greater Baton Rouge which respects the constitutional rights of everyone arrested for a gun violence crime in our parish.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of November 16-22
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of November 16-22: Erica Mastrangelo, 33, 45214 Teddy Babin Rd, St. Amant was charged w/ (2 counts) Distribution or PWITD Methamphetamine, and Possession of Heroin;. Tamia Smith, 24, 3306 Harris Ln, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Domestic Abuse-Aggravated Assault (Child Endangerment);
2022 Boucherie & Balloon Festive (December 2-14)
Mark your calendars, because the Boucherie and Balloon Festival is coming back to Sorrento! From hot air balloons and cracklin’ cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, we’ve got festivities you and the family won’t want to miss. Make sure to follow us on our social...
