Clackamas County, OR

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
LANE COUNTY, OR

