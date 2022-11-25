Regis Prograis loves to study. When he first started boxing, ultimately turning pro late by modern standards at 23, he concluded that one way he could get a leg up on the competition was to read voraciously, like one of his early idols Mike Tyson did. A few years back, Prograis said he had over 300 books in his house, and had read them all. Some were about boxing, learning more about his favorite fighters like Henry Armstrong, Joe Gans, Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard. Others were about finance, or civil rights leaders, like the Malcolm X biography he read on the flight from Los Angeles to Dubai before he knocked out Tyrone McKenna earlier this year.

3 HOURS AGO