Boxing Scene
Whyte on Franklin: A Lot of Americans Talk Sh!t; That’s Even Better For Me
Dillian Whyte generally prefers feeling like the underdog anytime he steps inside the ring. Objectively speaking, however, the Jamaican-born, London-based Briton will be the clear betting favorite when he takes on Michigan’s Jermaine Franklin this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is hoping to bounce back from his brutal knockout at the hands of countryman Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight title bout in April.
worldboxingnews.net
Lucy Wildheart claims she can beat Amanda Serrano now
With female boxing at an all-time high in the U.K, world-ranked British based Swedish sensation Lucy Wildheart aims to become a firm household favourite. The 29 year old Brentwood domiciled featherweight ace, managed by Richard Maynard at Strike Sports Management, boasts the same key values as Swedish super-brands: the reliability of IKEA, the durability of Volvo and the A-lister star potential of ABBA.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight
Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte: Deontay Wilder Is Cowardly Con Man, Biggest Fraud In All Of Sport
It would appear Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder won’t be sharing a roast this holiday season. While Whyte is looking to reassert himself as a heavyweight contender once again when he faces off against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, the British boxer is going out of his way to pick a fight with nemesis Deontay Wilder.
Dillian Whyte gets majority decision over Jermaine Franklin
Heavyweight Dillian Whyte avoided a third loss in four fights by stepping up in the later rounds to earn a majority decision over Jermaine Franklin.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua talks Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua says it’s not going to be an easy night at the office for Tyson Fury this Saturday night when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in their long-awaited trilogy match on BT Box Office PPV and ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr gets tougher test than Conor Benn vs Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. gets a considerably more challenging test than Conor Benn on January 21st when he faces former world champion Liam Smith. Wasserman and Boxxer confirmed the clash on Tuesday evening as the pair of Brits battle it out for supremacy in the iconic fight city of Manchester. The...
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: I'm Planning To Take The Fight To John Ryder
If Zach Parker needed any reminding about what he will be fighting for on Saturday night, it came three weeks ago when his partner, Lydia, gave birth to their first child. “It changes your perspective on life,” Parker said. “And it makes you grow up quick. It also gives you something more to fight for.”
Boxing Scene
Whyte: McGirt Doesn't Try To Change You, He Tries To Make Your Style Stronger
Dillian Whyte says he doesn’t believe he will be kept waiting for as long as before for a world title fight if he can get back to the top of the ranking again. Whyte makes his return to the ring at Wembley Arena on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, his first fight since being stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in April.
Boxing Scene
Parker: I've Wanted To Fight Ryder In Same Sense I Want To Fight All The Top Super Middleweights
Zach Parker never viewed a fight with John Ryder as a priority until it became a means to an end. “I’ve wanted to fight him but in the same sense that I want to fight all the top super middleweights,” Parker told BoxingScene.com. “I was never specifically targeting John Ryder but, sure, it’s been a fight I’ve fancied for a couple of years.”
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Drops Rylan Charlton Three Times, Stops Him in Two
Adam Azim continued the impressive start to his professional career with a devastating display as he knocked down Rylan Charlton three times on the way to a second-round win at Alexandra Palace in North London. There has been no shortage of hype around Azim, certainly not from Sky Sports and...
Boxing Scene
Charlo Calls Out Bivol To Non-Title Fight at 168; Bivol Demurs, Wants Belt on The Line
Middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo has not fought in nearly 18 months but that did not stop him from calling out perhaps the best light heavyweight in the world. Charlo, the WBC 160-pound champion from Houston, recently crossed paths with Dmitry Bivol, the WBA 175-pound titlist who is coming off two sterling wins this past year, one over Canelo Alvarez, the other over Gilberto Ramirez. Charlo, on the other hand, has not entered the ring since last June, when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel in a harder-than-expected 12-round tussle.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Completes Three-Year Journey Back To A World Title
Regis Prograis loves to study. When he first started boxing, ultimately turning pro late by modern standards at 23, he concluded that one way he could get a leg up on the competition was to read voraciously, like one of his early idols Mike Tyson did. A few years back, Prograis said he had over 300 books in his house, and had read them all. Some were about boxing, learning more about his favorite fighters like Henry Armstrong, Joe Gans, Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard. Others were about finance, or civil rights leaders, like the Malcolm X biography he read on the flight from Los Angeles to Dubai before he knocked out Tyrone McKenna earlier this year.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
Boxing Scene
Regis Progrias vs. Jose Zepeda - CompuBox Punch Stats
Regis Progrias became a two-time world champion by dominating Jose Zepeda in every statistical category tracked by CompuBox. Zepeda never achieved double digits punches landed in any round while Progrias landed at least 10 punches in eight of the eleven rounds. Progrias averaged 7 jabs landed per round and 7 power punches landed per round.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
