Heavy Rain with Thunderstorms Unloaded in Saudi Arabia, Causing Travel Delays and Flooding

According to a weather report, heavy rain with thunderstorms unloaded in portions of Saudi Araba, causing flooding and travel hazards last week. The flooding and rainfall caused alerts to motorists and residents. Local authorities and rescuers were deployed in affected areas to help. The report said the Jeddah Civil Defense...
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Subtropical Storm Nicole on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida

Even though November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, this season refuses to end quietly. As of Monday morning, the rainstorm that AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking over the last few days, located just north of the Caribbean, has been designated Subtropical Storm Nicole by the Nation Hurricane Center. Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans

Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
