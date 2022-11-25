Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin

we need to get the citizen boards off of the police so that we don't lose good officers and get more officers on the streets. these citizens don't understand what it takes to be at law enforcement officer. they should go into the streets first before they go on the board
Early this week the news from Cleveland was the shortage of officers.You can’t have it both ways.When the population and media vilify the cops this is what you get.Case in point : the Rice incident…
I didn't know that it's the Police officer's job to raise and protect our youth and adults in being good citizens when it's the job of the parents to bring up their children into this world? This new board is BS because it doesn't address any problems out here related to the gangs and street thugs terrorizing our city. Maybe more parents should be accountable for what their children do maybe ya think?
