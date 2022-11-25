Read full article on original website
Related
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
msn.com
Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party
Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
msn.com
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian Names Baby No. 2: ‘How About Rob?’
A subtle dig? Kris Jenner shaded Tristan Thompson while suggesting a name for his and Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son during The Kardashians. Kris, 67, Khloé, 38, and sister Kim Kardashian talked about a name for the Good American founder’s baby boy, who was born on July 28, during the of the Hulu show.
North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup
To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West
The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Posting About Her “Inspiring Friendsgiving Dinner” With Tristan Thompson At A Juvenile Detention Camp After People Accused Her of Attempting To Give Him A Redemption Arc
“The Trashcan PR makeover campaign phase 2 is being implemented.”
Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track
Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits
The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian joined his family in celebrating Kris Jenner's 67th birthday over the weekend. His sister Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo featuring Rob Kardashian, 35, on Instagram. The picture shows the Kardashian siblings -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- with...
Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Hold Back After Winning Blac Chyna Lawsuit on ‘The Kardashians’: “Let’s Sue Her For Our Attorney’s Fees Now”
They’ve been dropping hints about it all season, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, we finally got some insight into how the family really feels about that infamous Blac Chyna lawsuit. While she and her family carefully chose their words in explaining the situation in the previous eight episodes, Kim Kardashian did not hold back once she found out they had won their case.
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration
Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses
No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
Khloe Kardashian Mocks Kim Kardashian’s Press-On Nails: ‘How am I Related to This Person?’
Khloé Kardashian loves her long acrylic nails and is mortified that for the second time in a week, her sister Kim Kardashian has turned to wearing press-on nails for a major event. Now, she's mocking the...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Comments / 0