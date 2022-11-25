CLEVELAND — Rain and wind will begin to taper off this evening. Skies will remain mainly cloudy through the night otherwise, as lows drop to around 40. Isolated lake effect light rain showers will be possible on Monday, especially east of Cleveland. Temperatures will be much colder, as highs will only top off around 40 during the first half of the day. Then we will fall into the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon on Monday. Temperatures will then bump up on Tuesday and Wednesday into the low to mid 50s. Another, stronger system moves in on Wednesday bringing more rain and wind. Then colder air will move into the region through by the end of the workweek.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO