FORECAST: Wind and Rain Taper off

CLEVELAND — Rain and wind will begin to taper off this evening. Skies will remain mainly cloudy through the night otherwise, as lows drop to around 40. Isolated lake effect light rain showers will be possible on Monday, especially east of Cleveland. Temperatures will be much colder, as highs will only top off around 40 during the first half of the day. Then we will fall into the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon on Monday. Temperatures will then bump up on Tuesday and Wednesday into the low to mid 50s. Another, stronger system moves in on Wednesday bringing more rain and wind. Then colder air will move into the region through by the end of the workweek.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
20 Best Things to Do in Mentor, OH

Mentor is a historical, scenic, family-friendly city in the northeastern part of Ohio that provides endless entertainment and fun opportunities. From historic buildings to state parks and lakes, and a whole lot more—you’ll surely have the best time exploring the city!. Go on relaxing nature trips, hike the...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
