Bloomington, MN

Armed standoff ends in arrest Friday in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – An hours-long armed standoff that prompted a shelter-in-place order ended with the arrest of a man Friday night in Prior Lake. Police in Prior Lake responded around 1:20 p.m. on Friday to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on a report that a man was digging through the business’s dumpster. When police tried to approach him, he assaulted an officer and tried to draw a hand gun.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
MINNESOTA STATE

