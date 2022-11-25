Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reacts to Nasty Family Feud Involving Mom, Kathy, and Paris Hilton
Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is speaking out about whether her mom's feud with Kathy Hilton has affected her own relationship with cousin Paris Hilton ... and how they've been navigating the drama as a whole. In case you somehow missed it all, this past season on "Real Housewives of...
Denise Richards car was shot at during a road rage incident
Denise Richards and her husband dealt with road rage. Denise Richards who portrays Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful recently experienced an incident of road rage earlier this week that left her shaken and in tears. The situation took place in Los Angels when the actress was riding in the passenger side of her vehicle and her husband Aaron Phypers was driving. He was trying to locate the studio where she would be filming and a driver behind them became irate.
Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers ‘grateful to be safe’ following road-rage shooting
Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are “very grateful to be safe” after their vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles earlier this month. “I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time,” the actress wrote in a Thanksgiving post shared to Instagram. “The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you.” Many of Richards’ fans and friends took to the comments section to share their support. “Glad you’re both safe. ♥️ Happy Thanksgiving Denise...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais says Andy Cohen's apology for not centering her feelings during the reunion 'meant a lot'
Garcelle Beauvais responded to Andy Cohen issuing her a public apology about "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion.
urbanbellemag.com
Mia Thornton Responds to Backlash for Altercation on ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’
The fallout from Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton’s altercation continues. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton is a hot topic on social media thanks to the recent episode. She invited all of the ladies to Miami. However, it didn’t take long before things went left between her and Wendy Osefo. Peter Thomas said that Wendy approached him to open up a Nigerian lounge. However, she had stalled out. So Peter wasn’t exactly thrilled when Wendy showed up with the others to have dinner at Bar One. Mia sided with Peter and she said that he was basically like family to her and Gordon Thronton. So she confronted Wendy in front of the rest of the group. And she also called out Wendy for not telling Peter that she was coming to Miami.
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
Sutton Stracke: Lisa Rinna’s behavior makes entire ‘RHOBH’ cast ‘look bad’
Lisa Rinna’s behavior hasn’t done the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast any favors, according to her co-star Sutton Stracke. “I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice,” Stracke, 51, said of Rinna’s polarizing antics on this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad,” she added, reiterating her plea: “Just make it stop.” Rinna, 59, has been at the forefront of major drama throughout “RHOBH” Season 12, which wrapped last month after a contentious three-part reunion. Most notably, the Rinna Beauty...
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Applauds Amy Roloff on Thanksgiving Amid Feud With Matt and Caryn: ‘Grateful’
Throwing shade? Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave a shout out to her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, on Thanksgiving amid her feud with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. After Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 24, to reveal that she had to cancel her plans to host Thanksgiving dinner because she was sick, she acknowledged the family members that stepped in to make the holiday special.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Admits She Confronted Kathy Hilton About Her Behavior After the Season 12 Reunion
‘RHOBH’ OG Kyle Richards spoke openly on a recent podcast about some of Kathy Hilton’s questionable moves following the season 12 reunion.
Pauly DelVecchio Confirms Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged at His New Orleans Show
Angelina Pivarnick got engaged in New Orleans and Pauly DelVecchio let everyone know at his show on Friday, Nov. 11.
Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return
Is the "OG of the OC" heading back to her old stomping grounds? Over Halloween weekend, Vicki Gunvalson was photographed filming The Real Housewives of Orange County in Mexico alongside bestie Tamra Judge ahead of the show's 17th season. The Coto insurance agent was seen rocking a white strapless and sleeveless dress with a felt hat and oversized sunglasses. The returning cast member, who originally starred on the show from season 3 through season 14, stunned in a black short-sleeved dress with a side cutout and a straw hat as the duo walked the streets of the Tulum resort. TAMRA...
TMZ.com
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Will Work With Anyone, Including Kathy Hilton
'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna says she'd be down to have anyone on the reality show with her, Kathy Hilton included ... this coming after Kathy said she's not comin' back unless Lisa is out. We got Lisa leaving Jayde's Market in Bev Hills ... and Kathy's ultimatum doesn't seem...
Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer
“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge. While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, […] The post Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Bring on the martinis!' Jersey Shore star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi celebrates her 35th birthday with her 'hunnie' Jionni LaValle
Jersey Shore star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi turned 35-years-old on Wednesday. The reality star celebrated with an intimate dinner at Fiorino Ristorante & Bar in Summit, New Jersey with her husband Jionni LaValle. The couple met on the third season of the Jersey-based reality show and have been married for eight...
ETOnline.com
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Jenny McCarthy & Ken Jeong Are Sure Snowstorm is a 'Housewives' Star (Exclusive)
Could a Real Housewives star be belting it out on The Masked Singer? Panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy think they know exactly who the Snowstorm really is!. In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Fright Night episode of Fox's hit reality singing competition series, Jenny makes a slew of guesses based on a clue about a monster in the Snowstorm's clue package.
Andy Cohen Says ‘RHOBH’ Is “Taking A Minute Break” And Teases What’s Ahead For Bravo In 2023
Andy Cohen is the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise and the king of Bravo. The Watch What Happens Live host is teasing what’s ahead for the cable network in 2023. After a controversial season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen said that the reality series is “taking a minute break.” “And then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year,” Cohen told E! News. Cohen didn’t spill the tea on which cast members would be returning to RHOBH. The most current season featured Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton...
