ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Holiday happenings: Hampton, Exeter ring in the season with parades and Santa

By Angeljean Chiaramida
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXIb6_0jND4Byc00

Seacoast residents have a double opportunity for fun on Saturday, Dec. 3, when two local communities bring the season’s greetings to their streets with holiday parades in Hampton at 1 p.m. and Exeter at 5:30 p.m.

Hampton Holiday Parade: ‘It’s Only a Movie’

This year the Hampton Holiday Parade is themed “It’s Only a Movie” in honor of the late Desi Lanio, former co-owner of Route 1's 401 Tavern.

Lanio, who died earlier this year, was known for his behind-the-scenes good works for many charities and worthy causes, running countless fundraisers, helping relaunch the Hampton Holiday Parade and once rallying locals to fill an 18-wheel truck with goods for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston.

The parade’s theme recalls Lanio’s signature “hang 10” hand signal, which he flashed to anyone who took his photo, always adding that life “is only a movie.”

According to a parade organizer, Dean Merrill, this year’s parade grand marshal is Tracey Dewhurst, owner of High Street’s Victoria Inn and the Victoria’s Kitchen, on Route 1.

“Tracey is a great selection,” Merrill said. “Tracey’s a very quiet lady but she does a lot of things for the community and through her help of nonprofits. She’ll have events at her Victoria Inn to raise funds for them. When we told her she was grand marshal, she was excited.”

Dewhurst will get to ride in very special transport during the parade, according to Merrill.

“She’ll ride in a 1948 Pontiac convertible,” Merrill said.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. at the Hampton/North Hampton town line by the railroad bridge on Route 1 (Lafayette Road) and follows the roadway to end at Winnacunnet Road.

Anywhere along the route spectators will see another guest of honor, Santa Claus, as well as enjoy dozens of floats, parade units and the rousing sounds of marching bands, Merrill said.

“Presently we have six bands confirmed and we’re waiting on two more,” Merrill said. “We have bands confirmed from Winnacunnet High School, the Boston Firemen, the Police Pipes & Drums, Spaulding High School, the University of New Hampshire Color Guard and N.H. Pipes and Drums.”

For those organizations or groups who would like to march in the parade, there’s still time to sign up, Merrill said. Just go to https://www.experiencehampton.org/, click on Holiday Parade across the top, then scroll down to click on the application form.

Experience Hampton organizes the parade, raising funding for it over the year and at its Charity Golf Tournament each year.

Exeter Holiday Parade: ‘Toys, Trains and Candy Canes’

Not long after Hampton’s parade is put to bed, the Exeter Holiday Parade will step off from the Osram property on Portsmouth Avenue at 5:30 p.m., winding its way to High Street, passing the Bandstand on Water Street before ending along Swasey Parkway.

This year’s theme is “Toys, Trains and Candy Canes,” according to spokesman Mark Ericson. Special visitors include Santa Claus as well as some other holiday favorites, like Snoopy and the Grinch.

Another honoree at the parade will be the Exeter Area Garden Club, named the 2022 Exeter Holiday Parade grand marshals. Joining Santa and the Garden Club will be marching bands, floats from community groups and businesses, as well as many other familiar faces.

The event will have some longtime favorite parade units, Ericson said, including the Seacoast School of Technology and the Future Farmers of America, the Exeter High School Marching Band, the UNH Winter Guard Flag Team, and appearing for the first time this year, the Boston Windjammers Marching Band.

It isn’t too late to join in this 60-year-old-plus holiday tradition, according to Ericson. Parade participant registration is available online at www.exeternhholidayparade.com. The parade route and other information is also available there.

Parade enthusiasts may follow the parade at the Exeter Holiday Parade Facebook page for the latest information.

The parade will be live-streamed on Exeter TV. Viewers can search online for Exeter TV on YouTube or access the stream on the @ExeterTV page on Facebook. Additionally, Comcast customers can see the parade live on Comcast Channels 22 and 98 in Exeter or on Channel 13 in all SAU 16 towns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
Seacoast Current

Dover, NH Holiday Parade Makes Its Return Sunday

The holiday parade season starts Sunday with parades in Dover and Newburyport with most stepping off the following weekend. Dover's Holiday Parade makes its return after a two-year hiatus. It was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 no group was able to take on the responsibility of producing the parade. Thanks to Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends and Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan the parade is back for 2022.
DOVER, NH
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH
Q 96.1

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades

TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WEARE, NH
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy