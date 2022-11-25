ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth plans Community Campus renovations for Lister Academy. Here's expected cost.

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BzbK_0jND430300

PORTSMOUTH — City school district leaders are estimating the cost to renovate the Community Campus building to make way for the Robert J. Lister Academy in the near future will be $3.5 million to $4 million.

Portsmouth School Board members were briefed Tuesday on the city alternative high school program’s eventual move to the expansive Community Campus, which the city purchased for $10 million. Lister Academy will vacate the old Sherburne School building.

School Board chairperson Nancy Clayburgh said SAU 52 already has $1.5 million in funding for a window repair project at Dondero and Little Harbour elementary schools, which was designated to the district from the city’s capital improvement planning.

The school district will move that allocation over to pay for the renovations to the Community Campus. To pay for the window repairs at the two elementary schools, the district will now contribute $1.5 million from its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The school department is requesting $2 million from the city’s fiscal year 2024 capital improvement planning to cover the remainder of estimated costs to renovate the Community Campus. The City Council would need to approve the funding request.

Why Portsmouth is inspecting homesand all properties: Data collection process explained.

“But everyone feels confident that they will approve that because the city obviously has a deep interest in the Sherburne School building,” Clayburgh said.

Vision for Lister Academy's new home

The district’s business administrator, Nathan Lunney, addressed a discrepancy between the estimated total cost of renovations versus the request made to the city for additional funding.

At the Community Campus, the Robert J. Lister Academy will have roughly 12,000 square feet of space. Lunney stated that “not every square foot costs as much as every other square foot” and believes the full cost of renovations could come to $3.6 million, though the city is waiting on a final figure from city-based JSA Architects.

In Portsmouth:Cross Roads House marks 40 years of helping people without shelter. Need is still growing.

“I’m resolved that we should make sure we move our students into a great place like we did when we moved kids back into Dondero and Little Harbour and the like,” he said. “It should be a contemporary learning space. I’m not convinced we need $4 million. We don’t need the Cadillac, some of the things we can adjust.”

Working with JSA Architects, SAU 52 administrators and Robert J. Lister Academy staff produced a space needs analysis to pinpoint what the program’s layout at the 72,000-square-foot Community Campus would look like. A concept design shows five main classroom spaces for science, math, English, social studies, and art and construction.

The design also calls for a multipurpose room, a teaching kitchen, tutor and counseling space, staff offices, a student lounge and storage space.

“It more or less reproduces a lot of the spaces already existing in Lister (Academy),” Superintendent Zach McLaughlin said. “There’s not a lot of new in here. There’s a lot of re-creation of what they already have but in nicer facilities.”

Will affordable housing come to old Sherburne School?

Once Robert J. Lister Academy, a program started in 1992 with a typical enrollment of upwards of 30 students, moves to the Community Campus, the long-term goal for the city is to convert the building into affordable housing units, according to Clayburgh.

“We feel that these funds are all going to be there for us to make this project happen,” she added.

Helping Seacoast schools:Miracles from Mimi honors late mom's legacy.

Clayburgh said the district is looking at potentially moving the program to the Community Campus in January 2024 after funding is approved and renovations are complete.

“The kids will be so thrilled to go to a new space,” said School Board member Ann Walker. “They’ll adjust easily.”

The School Board will hold a site walk of the Robert J. Lister Academy’s intended space at the Community Campus on Dec. 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Paint job draws Planning Board ire

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades

TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash

A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, RI
97.5 WOKQ

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts

BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
BELMONT, NH
gorhamtimes.com

Mike and Mamie Martin, 390 Main Street

Mike Martin and Mamie (Dugas) Martin both grew up in Gorham. Mike, on a farm in West Gorham, the second youngest of nine kids, and Mamie nearby Robie Park, the fourth of six kids. Mike remembers his family’s nineteen-acre farm with horses and cows, while Mamie remembers playing at Robie Park. She remembers the counselors that kept them busy all day, except when it rained. The kids played outdoors all day, making plaster of Paris figurines, knotting gimp into keychains or necklaces, playing ball, or spending the day at Sebago Lake. They both remember the little league games at Robie Park. It seemed to them at the time the whole town was there to watch the kids play. Mike remembered the winning team got free ice cream at Graffams on Main Street. Little did they know then that they would someday have a restaurant in that very same building.
GORHAM, ME
WMUR.com

5 displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Five people are displaced after a fire at a multi-unit home in Londonderry on Thanksgiving. The Londonderry Fire Department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fieldstone Drive. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to bring it under control. No injuries were reported and...
LONDONDERRY, NH
Seacoast Current

Firefighters Prevent Newburyport, MA Basement Fire from Spreading

Firefighters contained a fire to the basement of a Newburyport house Saturday evening. Neighbors called 911 to the house on Dove Drive around 6:40 p.m. where arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from a basement window, according to acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III. Firefighters entered the house and to attack the flames and stopped them from spreading to the rest of the house.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy