WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
cbs17

Calm start to the week but rain returns Wednesday

After an active weather weekend, we are beginning the week with calm conditions across the region. We’ll remain mostly sunny today with highs in the low-60s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. We’ll be monitoring a strong cold front to our west tomorrow afternoon that is set to bring our next chance of rain on Wednesday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Bay Area

When Is the First Day of Winter and What Is the Winter Solstice?

Even though snow and cold will likely come soon for many parts of the U.S., marking the start of the meteorological winter season, the official start to winter is still weeks away. The first day of winter coincides with the winter solstice, which is also the shortest day of the...
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
qcnews.com

Thursday, November 24, Morning Weather Forecast

We'll stay dry with relatively warm temperatures on Thanksgiving in the Queen City. Black Friday shoppers should pack their umbrellas as showers move in. New details released on threats Stokesdale man is …. New details released on threats Stokesdale man is accused of making against federal agents. Police dispel rumors...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

