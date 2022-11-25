ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
BBC

FA Cup: Ipswich Town tie at Portman Road 'biggest game' in Buxton's history

Venue: Portman Road Date: Sunday, 27 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk, BBC Radio Derby, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC website and app. The year is 1981. Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town have conquered Europe as Uefa...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders

Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Yardbarker

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target is now open to leaving current club

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid as it seems the Portuguese forward is now open to leaving the club. Felix was wanted by Manchester United in the summer, while Chelsea have also looked at him, according to Romano, though it seems getting a deal done for the 23-year-old will not be easy or cheap.
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Yardbarker

Manchester United reach agreement in principle for first January signing

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to secure their first signing before the January transfer window opens. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated, Manchester United need to act fast to bring in reinforcements in attack. Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, there’s no doubt United need further competition up top.
The Independent

Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar

A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
BBC

Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return

Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Yardbarker

Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash

It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...

