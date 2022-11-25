Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
FA Cup: Ipswich Town tie at Portman Road 'biggest game' in Buxton's history
Venue: Portman Road Date: Sunday, 27 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk, BBC Radio Derby, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC website and app. The year is 1981. Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town have conquered Europe as Uefa...
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Yardbarker
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target is now open to leaving current club
Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid as it seems the Portuguese forward is now open to leaving the club. Felix was wanted by Manchester United in the summer, while Chelsea have also looked at him, according to Romano, though it seems getting a deal done for the 23-year-old will not be easy or cheap.
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Yardbarker
Manchester United reach agreement in principle for first January signing
Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to secure their first signing before the January transfer window opens. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated, Manchester United need to act fast to bring in reinforcements in attack. Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, there’s no doubt United need further competition up top.
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
English soccer's two most storied teams are suddenly in play
SkySports
FA Cup second round: Boreham Wood stun Bristol Rovers; Fleetwood Town edge Ebbsfleet
We round up all of Sunday's FA Cup second-round action, where there were wins for : Fleetwood, Burton, Boreham Wood and Derby County... Boreham Wood's FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers. Boreham Wood's love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a...
Sporting News
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
After a goalless draw with the United States, England are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions failed to reproduce the champagne football witnessed during their 6-2 thumping of Iran first up but moved onto four points despite a frustrating evening in Al Khor.
Harry Kane felt discomfort in injured foot against USA, reveals Southgate
The England coach has confirmed his captain is still affected by an injury sustained in the opening group game against Iran but will be fit to face Wales
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC
Devon Wildlife Trust seeks 'wildcat officer' to help reintroduce species in England
A wildlife charity is looking for an expert to judge whether wildcats can be reintroduced to Devon for the first time in hundreds of years. The Devon Wildlife Trust said it was recruiting a "wildcat project officer" to study different locations in the county for the return of the once-native predator.
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out
As the years go on, money and finances in football increase every year. From wages to transfer fees, it is becoming much more difficult for teams that are already behind to keep up. With the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, and PSG being owned by billionaires, football is, unfortunately,...
Yardbarker
Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash
It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...
FA Cup 3rd Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know + Where To Watch
All the information you need ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup third round draw.
Comments / 0