Mystery of Elizabeth Taylor’s lost Christian Dior Oscars dress is solved after being found in a London suitcase

Read full article on original website
Shari Bb
1d ago
THIS is news????? nobody's been sitting on pins and needles for the last 12 years wondering where the dress was.
Reply(7)
20
Rick Wright
11h ago
I have always wondered where that dress went. It kept me up nights. Now that the mystery is solved I can rest easy.
Reply
6
Related
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Kate Middleton wears masculine suit-style gown paired with Queen's 80s pearl choker
At the Festival Remembrance on Saturday, November 12, Kate Middleton's pearl necklace was a sweet tribute to the late Queen as she paired the look with an interesting black ensemble. Members of the Royal Family have marked Remembrance Day this weekend. The Princess of Wales wore a somber all-black outfit...
Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscar dress discovered in an old suitcase
Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic 1961 Oscars dress has been found in an old suitcase.Taylor’s dress, along with other garments, was originally gifted to the late British-American actor’s family friend decades ago then forgotten about.Taylor won the iconic Christian Dior dress on the same night she won an Oscar for Best Actress for the 1960 film Butterfield 8.She later called the dress her “lucky charm”.Approximately 10 years after the Oscars, Taylor’s friend Anne Sanz was reportedly invited to her suite at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Sanz was told she could have “as many dresses” she wanted from Taylor’s wardrobe.Now, all...
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony
Find out what the Princess of Wales said to Camilla, Queen Consort on the balcony during Remembrance Day according to lip reader. And where Sophie Wessex was during the service.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The Queen didn't like this part of her body and tried to hide it in photos, royal photographer reveals
A photographer who snapped the Queen for her Golden Jubilee has revealed that the Queen didn't like this part of her body
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
tatler.com
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco to become a grandmother for the first time as her son Louis Ducruet announces his wife is pregnant
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco will become a grandmother for the first time after her son Louis Ducruet announced he is expecting a child with his wife, Marie Chevallier. The couple, both 29, shared the news on Wednesday by posting a sweet photo of them with their dog, who was wearing a bandana emblazoned with ‘soon to big big brother’. ‘An adventure is about to begin,’ the couple added in the caption.
Women's Health
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being 'Sidelined'
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment. It all happened amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. Charles reportedly wants to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward into the mix, which will essentially oust Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice from his list of stand-ins.
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
The Crown viewers criticise show for making Princess Diana’s iconic necklace ‘look cheap’
Princess Diana lovers are calling out The Crown’s newest season for its depiction of one of the late princess’ iconic pieces of jewellery as less than extravagant.The fifth season of the popular Netflix drama focuses attention on the tumultuous marriage – and eventual divorce – of the Princess of Wales and now-King Charles III. One of the real-life moments depicted in the series shows Princess Diana stepping out in what was later dubbed her “revenge dress.” The off-the-shoulder black gown, designed by Christina Stambolia, was made famous by the princess when she wore the number to a Vanity Fair party...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter twins in outfit inspired by late grandmother
Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones appears to have inherited her grandmother's looks and flare for style
Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav. To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby...
Comments / 35