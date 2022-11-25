Read full article on original website
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
BBC
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
Female passenger dies in crash with car being pursued by police in Essex
A person has died after a vehicle being followed by police collided with another vehicle in Essex.The female passenger died at the scene on Friday, Essex Police said.Officers had been following a vehicle which failed to stop when requested to by police shortly after 2.30am on the A13.The vehicle being pursued by police then collided with another, resulting in the fatality, police said.Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now diedChief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex PoliceThe force did not give an age for the victim or a description...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trampled by ‘out-of-control’ cow
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by an "dangerously out-of-control" cow, police said.Dyfed-Powys Police received reports at about 10.15am on Saturday that the cow had escaped from Whitland Mart in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and made its way to the centre of Whitland.A force spokeswoman said: "It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance.Police said the cow went onto the rail track in the area, with trains...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Three men arrested after car ‘screeches’ into crowded Christmas market in Cheshire
Three men have been arrested after a car drove into a crowded Christmas market in Cheshire.The silver Volkswagen Golf drove into the crowd at 50mph in the town of Congleton.No one was hurt in the incident this afternoon (26 November) and the incident does not appear to be terror-related, police said.A spokesman for Congleton Police said: “Three people have been arrested following an incident in Congleton town centre this afternoon.“It occurred shortly after 4pm and involved a solver Volkswagen Golf which turned down the pedestrianised area of Bridge Street where the market was taking place, causing alarm to shoppers and...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2
CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’
Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge.Police were called by paramedics to the scene near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday.The victim was pronounced dead at 2.56pm.A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm while another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire at around midnight, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrests over street stabbing
Two more men have been arrested following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
BBC
Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe
Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
BBC
Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars. The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota,...
