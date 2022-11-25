ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Win over Milwaukee Bucks once again shows significance of 3pt shooting for the Chicago Bulls

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSInk_0jND2Yop00

The Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, thanks in part to their prowess from beyond the arc.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls are not known for their three-point shooting.

With DeMar DeRozan leading the charge from the midrange from where he's nearly automatic, the Bulls have essentially eschewed shooting from beyond the arc in an era generally defined by rainbow shots. All this is ironic since their three-point shooting prowess has been a big reason for their morale-boosting wins over two legit title contenders in the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sudden accuracy from the outside

Chicago's defense stepped up in both games, especially against Milwaukee, when they came up with several stops late in the game, including a crucial play by Alex Caruso when he drew a charge on a rampaging Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Bulls' sudden accuracy from the three-point range truly made the difference.

In their last game against Milwaukee, Chicago shot a solid 42% from three-point land, going 18-of-42 in a 118-113 victory. The 18 made triples was a season-high for Chicago, and it was a trio of triples from Coby White and Nikola Vucevic that propelled the Bulls to the win after trailing 106-109.

Against Boston earlier this week, Chicago shot even better from beyond the arc, going 14-of-29 for a 48% shooting clip. Zach LaVine made five, while DeRozan, the midrange maestro, got in on the action and sank three triples.

Confidence to shoot the triple

The Bulls play to their strengths. With their best shooter, Lonzo Ball, still recovering from knee surgery, Chicago has been hesitant to launch from beyond and ranks near the bottom in both three-point makes (10.7) and attempts (29.3). However, DeRozan says he has confidence in their abilities, and it's only a matter of time until they get into a rhythm.

"The confidence I have in this group of guys, once we figure it out we'd get it clicking. Being locked in and having the confidence to compete, these are the results we can get. These last two games, it's the top teams in the NBA; showed that we can do it," said DeRozan .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
761
Followers
242
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy