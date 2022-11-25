Win over Milwaukee Bucks once again shows significance of 3pt shooting for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, thanks in part to their prowess from beyond the arc.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls are not known for their three-point shooting.

With DeMar DeRozan leading the charge from the midrange from where he's nearly automatic, the Bulls have essentially eschewed shooting from beyond the arc in an era generally defined by rainbow shots. All this is ironic since their three-point shooting prowess has been a big reason for their morale-boosting wins over two legit title contenders in the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sudden accuracy from the outside

Chicago's defense stepped up in both games, especially against Milwaukee, when they came up with several stops late in the game, including a crucial play by Alex Caruso when he drew a charge on a rampaging Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Bulls' sudden accuracy from the three-point range truly made the difference.

In their last game against Milwaukee, Chicago shot a solid 42% from three-point land, going 18-of-42 in a 118-113 victory. The 18 made triples was a season-high for Chicago, and it was a trio of triples from Coby White and Nikola Vucevic that propelled the Bulls to the win after trailing 106-109.

Against Boston earlier this week, Chicago shot even better from beyond the arc, going 14-of-29 for a 48% shooting clip. Zach LaVine made five, while DeRozan, the midrange maestro, got in on the action and sank three triples.

Confidence to shoot the triple

The Bulls play to their strengths. With their best shooter, Lonzo Ball, still recovering from knee surgery, Chicago has been hesitant to launch from beyond and ranks near the bottom in both three-point makes (10.7) and attempts (29.3). However, DeRozan says he has confidence in their abilities, and it's only a matter of time until they get into a rhythm.

"The confidence I have in this group of guys, once we figure it out we'd get it clicking. Being locked in and having the confidence to compete, these are the results we can get. These last two games, it's the top teams in the NBA; showed that we can do it," said DeRozan .