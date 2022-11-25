ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap to make Broadway debut in 2023

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsSWY_0jND2Ql100

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will open on Broadway for the first time after 70 years on the London stage.

The world’s longest-running play was first staged in London in 1952 and has never been performed in New York , but is now set to open there in 2023.

It will be a co-production between the The Mousetrap UK’s producer Adam Spiegel and Tony-award winner Kevin McCollum, whose credits include Broadway productions of British hit shows The Play That Goes Wrong and Six.

McCollum said: “I am thrilled that Agatha Christie’s beloved murder mystery that changed popular theatre and has been a landmark attraction for US visitors to London’s West End for the past 70 years will now be coming to Broadway.

“I’m excited for the huge Christie fan-base in North America, and for the acting company in New York who will join the esteemed ranks of The Mousetrap alumni.”

Spiegel said: “There can be no better way to mark today’s milestone in The Mousetrap’s illustrious run, than to look ahead to a production in New York.

“I feel after the longest out of town try-out in history, The Mousetrap is finally ready to transfer to Broadway.”

In celebration of the anniversary, Private Eye writer and cartoonist Nick Newman has created a carton commemorating 70 years since the show first opened in London.

The Mousetrap has been performed 28,915 times in the city, according to the producers of the production.

It is against Christie’s wishes for the play to be performed on Broadway, according to the Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
tvinsider.com

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Vogue

The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved

When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
CBS Sacramento

The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics

Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer.Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes. (And bother everyone with your newly acquired trivia.)'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was supposed to be a flop"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a cozy holiday classic now, but some of the people involved in its production thought it was going to bomb with audiences. The 1965 film was created as a TV special...
VERMONT STATE
theplaylist.net

‘Planes, Trains, And Automobiles’: Check Out A Long-Lost Deleted Scene From The Thanksgiving Comedy Classic

Even though it’s now 35 years old, John Hughes‘ 1987 film “Planes, Trains, And Automobiles” remains a classic comedy and maybe the best Thanksgiving movie ever made. It may even be Hughes’ most beloved film, too: a controversial pick, but certainly in the running. Now, in the lead-up to Turkey Day, Vanity Fair wants fans of the film to check out a long-lost deleted scene from the film that sees John Candy and Steve Martin at the height of their odd-couple chemistry.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Television Producer Dies

We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
HAWAII STATE
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aarp.org

‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Reflects on Aging: ‘We Change Totally’

It’s the tail end of a sun-sparkled afternoon in Butte, Montana, and here I am in a windowless basement bar with — if you’ll excuse the expression — this dame I met a few minutes before. I was standing on the street outside the Miner’s Hotel, minding my own, when she pulled up in her car, looking a bit tiny behind the wheel. Then she whipped into this swift, effortless U-turn, settling without a hitch, nice and tight to the sidewalk. Oddly impressive.
BUTTE, MT
Herbie J Pilato

Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and Career

According to Factinate.com, "Joan Crawford was born a Southern belle in San Antonio, Texas, but her life was nothing like the glamorous romp we know it as today. The star’s real birth name was the far more modest “Lucille Fay LeSueur,” and her parents Thomas and Anna struggled to make ends meet for their young family. Before long, the young girl would know immense tragedy."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Shelly Unitt: Who is the café owner engaged to I’m a Celeb winner Jill Scott?

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity.The ex-England international footballer beat Conservative MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final on Sunday (27 November).Her stint on the popular ITV reality series has raised Scott’s profile considerably, causing interest to spike in her career and achievements before appearing on I’m a Celeb, as well as her personal life.As she discussed on the series, Scott is gay, and is in a relationship with Shelly Unitt.Unitt, 37, is the sister of former international footballer Rachel Unitt. She currently works as a community...
The Independent

New Van Gogh exhibition offers art lovers immersive experience

An interactive exhibition celebrating the work of Vincent Van Gogh has opened at a church in Belfast.The award-winning 360-degree digital art experience will be based at Carlisle Memorial Church until late February.Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience invites visitors to step into more than 300 of the artist’s sketches, drawings and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections in an expansive, two-storey central area.It also includes hands-on drawing activities and virtual reality experiences in separate galleries within the 10,000 square foot area.The exhibition about the life of the Dutch post-impressionist painter premiered in a cathedral in Naples, Italy, in November 2018.Since then,...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy