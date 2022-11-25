ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shooting – live: Boebert launches self-pitying rant amid backlash over Club Q attack response

By Alex Woodward and Shweta Sharma
 3 days ago

Lauren Boebert launched into a self-pitying rant on Thursday, after she came under fire for her response to the massacre at LGBT+ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The MAGA Republican appeared on right-wing network OAN where she moaned that she is tired of being “blamed” by “the left” for mass shootings.

“I have been accused of just about every mass shooting there has been since the Left has learned of my name,” she complained.

Ms Boebert came under fire this week when she branded the mass shooting that left five victims dead “absolutely awful” and said the victims were “in my prayers”.

Several lawmakers including AOC, members of the LGBT+ community and social media users were quick to point out that she has been fuelling right-wing hate against the LGBT+ community.

Suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, opened fire just before midnight on Saturday with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun. Aldrich, who has not entered a plea or spoken about the incident, wanted to be the “next mass killer” and go out “in a blaze”, according to past arrest records.

Willie Rivera
2d ago

With a mouth that roars on just about everything and alot of times about things she has no knowledge of.If a person follows her antics it is very possible to blame her for things she has commented on.She can always be in the limelight but for some reason always blurts out things that cause controversy.Maybe the best thing for her to do is keep her yap shut and let the more intelligent people make remarks.Don't you think???

Helen Bozzo
2d ago

Yes you're constantly being blamed for spewing your hate. Keep it to yourself or get out of public office.

OnlyTheTruth
2d ago

Funny how Democrats think they have unrestricted free speech about any subject, yet when a Republican says anything, they are told to be quiet. Democrats believe in freedom for themselves and censorship for everyone else.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

