World Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadium

Fifa announced a U-turn on the ban of rainbow hats and flags at the World Cup 2022 stadium in Qatar .

The organisation told national federations that fans sporting the colours, associated with support for the LGBT+ community, will no longer be stopped by security.

Fans in earlier games, such as the Welsh team’s starting match, were told to either remove the “banned symbol” or miss the match.

FA Wales tweeted that rainbow colours will be allowed at their Iran game on Friday, 25 November.

German players protested the ban by covering their mouths to represent being “silenced.”

