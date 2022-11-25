ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday shoppers line up for deals, chance to win shopping spree

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The biggest shopping day of the year is here, and the dreary start to the day certainly did not stop shoppers at the Southern Park Mall from taking advantage of Black Friday deals.

The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m. Prior to that, a line of people stretched toward the food court, all eager to find good deals and win a shopping spree.

SR 534 reopens after fire

The first 500 guests that entered through the Debartolo Commons concourse received a swag bag with prizes like coffee mugs, t-shirts and coupons.

But four lucky winners won a shopping spree at the mall valued at $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250.

“We’ve already got some gift cards for the kids. That’s where one of them is at right now, doing a little shopping spree. Something for him and a little something for me,” said Lisa Mercer, who won the $1,000 shopping spree.

The mall is open until 9 p.m. Friday.

