Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
TV Ratings Are In For Ohio State vs. Michigan Game
Ohio State-Michigan had considerable pregame hype, and the television ratings for "The Game" lived up to that billing. According to Fox Sports, 17 million people tuned in to watch the Wolverines dominate the Buckeyes after halftime and secure a 45-23 victory. The win was the second-straight for Michigan over their rivals.
College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission
Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State isn’t going to fire Ryan Day, but they should
For the second year in a row, Ohio State’s season has effectively ended after an embarrassing loss at the hands of their biggest rival — this time at home, something that hasn’t happened against the Wolverines since the year 2000, and the first time the Buckeyes have lost The Game twice in a row since 1999-2000. While losing by far the biggest game of the year in consecutive seasons is cause for concern enough, Ohio State’s issues extend far beyond that, and the majority of the blame can be cast squarely on the shoulders of head coach Ryan Day.
Troy Smith's Message For Ohio State Players Is Going Viral
Former Heisman Trophy-winning Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith had a message for every Buckeye following the team's loss to Michigan on Saturday. Posing with a number of former teammates and OSU players, Smith said, "No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on the Block O!!!!!!" Smith's...
Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission
A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
Look: Football World Reacts To Maurice Clarett's Demand
Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Maurice Clarett wasn't happy on Saturday. Ohio State got thumped by Michigan, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were out-played and out-coached by the Wolverines in Columbus. Clarett isn't happy. The legendary Ohio State football star wants a job on Ryan Day's coaching staff.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Staff Predictions: Shocker, everybody picks Ohio State to win The Game
Today’s the day, fam. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 3 Wichigan Molverines at 12 noon ET in Ohio Stadium in a game to be broadcast on FOX. The Game is always a big deal for these two fan bases, but this year it is even bigger than usual. Whether it is the ramifications on the Big Ten title hunt, College Football Playoff berths, or the larger narrative for both programs, it is difficult to imagine a game that will have more storylines at play than this one.
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
Ryan Day Had Brutally Honest Message After Blowout Loss
Following another disappointing loss to Michigan for the second straight year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seemed a bit unsure of his future with the program. When asked about what's next for the Buckeyes as they miss out on another Big Ten championship, here's what the Urban Meyer protege had to say:
Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job
A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Defensive Backs
After giving up big play after big play, college football fans are taking aim at Ohio State's defensive backs for their performance thus far in The Game. The Buckeyes' secondary has given up touchdowns of 69, 75 and 45 yards to J.J. McCarthy and Co. Here's a sampling of the...
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'
College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer During Ohio State Loss
Ohio State dominated Michigan on a yearly basis when Urban Meyer was at the helm. Ever since his departure, the Buckeyes are just 1-2 in "The Game." On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day's team was legitimately punched in the mouth by Jim Harbaugh's hard-hitting offense. Michigan had 278 passing yards and...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: McMahon, Mikulášiková, McGuff on beating North Alabama
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team played their final game in a run of three-straight home games. It was the Scarlet and Gray’s final tune-up before Wednesday’s game against No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.
Comments / 0