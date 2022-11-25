Read full article on original website
Get The First Look At The Cast Of The Live ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC has finally revealed a few sneak peeks at the cast of the upcoming live version of Beauty and the Beast. The new version will honor the 30th anniversary of the animated film, which premiered in 1992. There will be new numbers added to the special which debuts on Dec. 15th on ABC and will stream on Disney+ the next day.
Jim Carrey Just Announced He's Leaving Twitter, Meaning He's Off All Social Media For Good
Twitter was Jim Carrey's only official social media account.
Lynda Carter Poses With Daughter Wearing Some Iconic ‘Wonder Woman’ Armor
The original Wonder Woman TV series aired through the 1970s but Lynda Carter has kept its legacy alive and well to this day. These days, Gal Gadot wields the Lasso of Truth but fans of the Amazing Amazon got to see Carter in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a warrior who’s been at this hero business for a long time. Well, though that film’s been out for two years, Carter had a fun, new surprise to share that revealed her in Wonder Woman’s war helmet, featured in a behind-the-scenes photo.
13 Disney Adults Who Take The Word "Obsessed" To A Whole Other Level
The dedication is terrifying and inspiring at the same time.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have come to a divorce agreement, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells CNN. Per the agreement, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye, and share joint custody of their four children.
‘Willow’ revives the Lucasfilm fantasy with a more contemporary streaming adventure
Disney’s press materials refer to the original 1988 movie “Willow” as “beloved,” which despite its admirers feels like nostalgic inflation of a pretty generic George Lucas-plotted fantasy that provided an early directing showcase for Ron Howard. Setting that aside, a Disney+ revival series isn’t without its charms, in a more contemporary narrative that brings back Warwick Davis while focusing on the next generation.
Ellen Pompeo opens the doors to her Malibu weekend home
Ellen Pompeo still remembers swooning over the beach house the first time she saw it. There was something special about the modernist structure, perched on a blufftop overlooking the ocean in Malibu, California. But there was one major hurdle: The cost. At the time, “Grey’s Anatomy” — the ABC medical...
Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world — again
Maybe the year of the rabbit came early — Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide in 2022, his third year in a row. The Puerto Rican superstar once again dominated Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s yearly roundup of the artists and songs its users spent the year listening to. Also in the worldwide top five artists of the year are the unsinkable Taylor Swift, multi-hyphenate The Weeknd and K-Pop icons BTS.
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for “That ’90s Show” on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late ’90s/early aughts sitcom “That ’70s Show.”. The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra...
