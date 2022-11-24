ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine preparing your Thanksgiving feast without good water service – or with no running water at all.That is exactly what some people in south suburban Robbins say they're dealing with. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported Thursday, a water main break earlier this week left people there with little or no running water.At least 100 homes are impacted.Public works crews in Robbins started their holiday off going door-to-door and dropping cases of water to residents like Stephanie Lloyd.'It's terrible for Thanksgiving," Lloyd said. "You can't wash your turkey or anything, or your vegetables for Thanksgiving."Village officials...

ROBBINS, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO