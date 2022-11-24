Read full article on original website
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Giving Tuesday: How you can give and get help in Chicago area
This time of year is often about getting together with loved ones to share a family meal.
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
thelansingjournal.com
The holidays at Fox Pointe – 2022
LANSING, Ill. (November 26, 2022) – Starting Saturday, December 3, Fox Pointe will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland, complete with a forest of holiday trees decorated by the local community. The Village hopes its third year of tree displays will draw even more sponsors and visitors to Fox Pointe this holiday season.
thelansingjournal.com
Remember Mildred? She’s still doing what she can
LANSING, Ill. (November 27, 2022) – Last year around this time I told you about a phone conversation I had with Mildred. (That’s not her real name — I want to protect her privacy, so I refer to her by my grandmother’s name.) You might remember...
suburbanchicagoland.com
“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich
McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
chicagocrusader.com
City Leaders honor Black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joined Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, members of the Black Caucus, and representatives from the March of Dimes to honor one of the nation’s most historic Black Greek letter organizations, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and to thank its 100,000 members for the contributions to Chicago’s – and the nation’s – African American communities for the past 100 years.
thelansingjournal.com
Munster’s ‘Light the Night’ will kick off holiday house lighting competition
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 27, 2022) – The town of Munster, Indiana, is planning a “Light the Night” event at Town Hall on Friday, December 2 to celebrate the holiday season, and kick off the town’s holiday lighting competition, which raises money to fund grants for Munster schools.
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
fox9.com
George Floyd Square at a crossroads
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Since George Floyd was murdered in May of 2020 near 38th and Chicago, things have drastically changed. Now, there are some big plans in the works for George Floyd Square to reimagine the area. However, the plans won’t be finalized until next year some time with...
Robbins residents left with little or no water service on Thanksgiving Day
ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine preparing your Thanksgiving feast without good water service – or with no running water at all.That is exactly what some people in south suburban Robbins say they're dealing with. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported Thursday, a water main break earlier this week left people there with little or no running water.At least 100 homes are impacted.Public works crews in Robbins started their holiday off going door-to-door and dropping cases of water to residents like Stephanie Lloyd.'It's terrible for Thanksgiving," Lloyd said. "You can't wash your turkey or anything, or your vegetables for Thanksgiving."Village officials...
advantagenews.com
Time to get it together for winter weather
Winter is coming. For Illinois, that means ice and snow. It also means motorists need to get it together for the weather. Check the vehicle. Good tread on vehicle tires can save a life in hazardous winter weather. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for Illinois/Northern Indiana AAA, said motorists need good tread to navigate slick winter roads. She suggests using a quarter to check for worn tires.
Soprano of ‘Too Hot to Handel’ thankful after nearly dying from COVID-19
For the first time in its 17-year run, “Too Hot to Handel,” the popular gospel, jazz and blues version of George Frideric Handel’s holiday classic, will run twice in one year in its digs at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. That means another reunion and more time together...
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residents
The payment will be given out to eligible residents through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. There's another relief payment coming, and if you're one of the few who wasn't lucky with the others, the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 might be your chance. If you're a Chicago resident with tax dependents living in your household during the pandemic, you're eligible to be one of the 25,500 people to receive a one-time payment of $500.
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released November 23, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (November 25, 2022) – As of Tuesday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 1,112 individuals in Illinois in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 112 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. A total of 25,244,887 vaccines have...
Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
Blacks & Latinos Are Most At Risk From Respiratory Viruses
CHICAGO| Chicago’s Black and Latino communities are expected to be most affected by a surge of what health experts call a “tridemic.” It is a triple threat from the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. Here in Illinois, like across many parts of the country, hospitals...
nwi.life
BILLINERO AWARDS $1,000 MONTHLY PRIZE TO OCTOBER WINNER
Billinero, an app-based savings account that awards cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings to select users, has named John Mallett of Merrillville, Ind. as the monthly $1,000 prize winner. The savings account app is designed to help develop the habit of saving money. With each qualifying deposit, users earn...
thelansingjournal.com
Monday: Chilly, partly sunny
LANSING, Ill. (November 27, 2022) – Early Monday morning Lansing will be below the freezing mark again, but temps will rise to a high of 47 degrees by afternoon under partly sunny skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three...
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
