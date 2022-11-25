Read full article on original website
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 27
Get into the holiday spirit the annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Free event takes place in front of the museum’s Christmas tree in the rotunda. Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa’s workshop, and Santa Claus himself, will be there. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities and author Sharon Thayer will sign free copies of her book, “The Story of Santa’s Beard,” while supplies last. Call (979) 691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.
WATCH NOW: LB Jaxon Edwards discusses College Station’s win over Georgetown
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The cel…
Early voting starts for runoff election for Bryan City Council SMD 5
Early voting for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold starts Monday and runs through Saturday. Neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8. Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo...
Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in
The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.
Rotary Club of College Station to hold Clothing for Kids event
Local families in need having a Merry Christmas is the goal of the Rotary Club of College Station and the United Way of the Brazos Valley as they prepare for the Clothing for Kids event. This invite-only event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the College Station Target.
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Brazos Christian, Brenham, Cameron football teams fall in playoffs
The Brazos Christian, Brenham and Cameron football teams saw their seasons end Friday. The Brazos Christian Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in the Lubbock Christian Eagles, who rolled to a 65-0 victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals Friday afternoon in Bangs. Brazos Christian ends at 6-6, while Lubbock...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. LSU
The Texas A&M football team will gear up for its final game of the season this Saturday at Kyle Field against fifth-ranked LSU. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN. Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:. Pregame festivities. The...
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
Aggie women's basketball team to host Owls on Sunday at Reed Arena
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look for their third straight win when they host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (4-1) lost at Duke 71-52 in their first road game of the season on Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina. Since then A&M has won two straight at home, topping Texas Southern 67-54 on Nov. 20 and Texas State 67-46 on Wednesday. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each scored 17 points to lead the Aggies against Texas Southern, and Jones and Aaliyah Patty scored 11 points each in the win over Texas State.
Rice steps up in fourth quarter to beat Aggies
The Rice women’s basketball team delivered a haymaker against Texas A&M and then punched its coach in the mouth during a postgame celebration. The Owls played tough down the stretch for a 66-58 victory Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, becoming the first team in school history to start the season 6-0, ending an eight-game losing streak to A&M in the process. In the team’s jubilant locker room, head coach Lindsay Edmonds got a bloody lip.
Texas A&M football team upsets No. 5 LSU to end season
It had been 61 days since Texas A&M last won an Southeastern Conference football game — a narrow 23-21 win over Arkansas that required a bazaar fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Aggie safety Demani Richardson. As the Aggies’ season drew to a close Saturday night, A&M needed...
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense rides Jimbo Fisher's hot hand calling plays to victory
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did against fifth-ranked LSU. Fisher and the Aggies had the hot hand in rolling to a 38-23 season-ending victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M piled up 429 yards on 68 plays, leaning on a running game that produced a season-high 282 yards on 50 carries as A&M owned the line of scrimmage. Junior running back Devon Achane, who missed two games with an injury, had a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. A&M did that against an LSU defense that came in allowing only 132.2 yards rushing per game.
Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU
Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years. The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU. After missing...
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
Former Texas A&M recruit helped fuel LSU's run to SEC West title
Texas A&M’s football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is about the one who got away. LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., a one-time A&M recruit, will be at Kyle Field along with his sixth-ranked Tiger teammates for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game.
