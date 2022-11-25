Read full article on original website
As Palestinian flags fly at World Cup, Israeli symbols hidden
Palestinian flags are flying everywhere in Qatar but Israeli fans are staying low-key as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict makes its presence felt at the first World Cup on Arab soil. While Palestinian symbols are ubiquitous, an Israeli fan, who gave his name as Haim, said Qatar was his fourth World Cup but the first where he has not brought the national flag.
Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead. ...
South Korea v Ghana: World Cup 2022 – live!
Minute-by-minute updates on the Group H encounter with both teams looking for a first win. Join Barry Glendenning
