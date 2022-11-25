ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR is encouraging people to be careful around the ice on lakes and ponds this holiday weekend. Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi says ice is never 100 percent safe, and the early stages of freezing are particularly dangerous. She is reminding parents and adults to keep an eye on their kids near the ice and talk to them about the danger that it poses.

