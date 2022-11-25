ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Armed standoff ends in arrest Friday in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – An hours-long armed standoff that prompted a shelter-in-place order ended with the arrest of a man Friday night in Prior Lake. Police in Prior Lake responded around 1:20 p.m. on Friday to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on a report that a man was digging through the business’s dumpster. When police tried to approach him, he assaulted an officer and tried to draw a hand gun.
Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
Be careful on frozen lakes and ponds this weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR is encouraging people to be careful around the ice on lakes and ponds this holiday weekend. Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi says ice is never 100 percent safe, and the early stages of freezing are particularly dangerous. She is reminding parents and adults to keep an eye on their kids near the ice and talk to them about the danger that it poses.
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for nearly two years of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
