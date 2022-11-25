Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
2 dead after Thursday crash in Douglas County
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County have died. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in...
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
740thefan.com
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
fox9.com
2 seriously hurt, suspect also injured in early morning attack at Kanabec County home
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attack at a rural Kanabec County home on Sunday morning left two people and the apparent suspect seriously hurt, the sheriff's office reports. Deputies responded around 4:40 a.m. to the attack at a home just south of Ogilvie, Minnesota. At the scene, police found...
7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin...
1 Person Seriously Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest intersection. A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kaden Kurr of Little Falls was going east...
Wichita Eagle
Mother tortured her kids and forced them to fake disabilities, Minnesota cops say
The children wore casts and braces they didn’t need for injuries caused by a disease they don’t have, but they played along with their mother’s fiction for years out of fear, Minnesota investigators say. Their bones aren’t brittle, though that’s what they told doctors, nurses and others,...
Community honors Officer Tom Decker 10-years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty
COLD SPRING, Minn. — In Saint Boniface Catholic Church of Cold Spring, more than a hundred community members and law enforcement officers are remembered Officer Tom Decker, nearly 10 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty. "I love talking about Tommy, he was such...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
fox9.com
Mom steals sons blood, forces siblings to dispose of it: Child torture charges
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged a mother with child torture after she allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her two other children for medical conditions they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged by warrant on Wednesday with three...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Royalton in Pictures [GALLERY]
Royalton is a town of 1,281 people in Central Minnesota north of Rice in both Morrison and Benton Counties along the Platte River and Highway 10.
lptv.org
Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade
The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance. The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is...
