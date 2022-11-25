ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

740thefan.com

2 dead after Thursday crash in Douglas County

CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County have died. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria

CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KROC News

7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria

MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN

With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
BRAINERD, MN
KARE 11

Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade

The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance. The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is...
AITKIN, MN

