ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

By James Brumley
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

In retrospect, it's pretty clear that the 700% rally Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares dished out during the early days of the pandemic was simply too much, too fast. Everyone knew everyone else was spending a lot of time at home -- and online -- but the situation didn't quite merit this degree of gain for the social media platform's stock.

However, Pinterest's steep pullback from its early 2021 peak is also overdone.

Things are changing now. The stock's logged a small, choppy gain since the middle of the year, cutting its loss to only 73% from last year's high. The glimmers of hope driving shares higher, however, still aren't fully reflected in Pinterest's price. You may want to step in before the market starts connecting the dots.

Pinterest is different

Pinterest is an unusual social networking website. Whereas Twitter and Meta Platforms ' Facebook are open-ended communication platforms that allow users to start and participate in conversations, Pinterest simply allows its users to "pin" noteworthy websites or digital images to virtual bulletin boards organized by topic. If you're redecorating a room, starting a hobby, or looking for cooking tips, for example, the site's 445 million regular users have already curated and categorized a bunch of information that might be relevant to you. Pinterest monetizes this traffic by inserting the occasional advertisement into the digital collage of pins users see whenever they search for a particular topic.

Admittedly, it's an unusual business model compared to more conventional web-based businesses like search or social media. But it's a brilliant model all the same.

The key is the schtick itself. As was noted, the pins are user-curated rather than promoted by advertisers. More than that, though, Pinterest users are readier to make a purchase than most users of other social media services. As CEO Bill Ready explained at Goldman Sachs ' recent Communacopia & Technology conference, Pinterest is unique in that it so well melds product discovery with purchase intent; most other sites only offer one or the other.

And it shows in the numbers: Pinterest users spend an average of 40% more at the site than they do at other social networking sites, and their average transaction is 30% bigger.

Long-awaited upgrades

But if Pinterest is such a great sales platform, why is the company's average per-user revenue still lower than Facebook's or Twitter's? The answer is, for the better part of the past 12 years since its 2010 founding, the company's priority has been user growth rather than the development of the right in-house advertising technology tools.

That's changing though. Just last month the company expanded the interface currently offered to its advertisers to include information regarding conversions; advertisers can now know exactly what's prompting a consumer to click on an ad and then become a paying customer. This upgrade follows July's rollout of a new tool making the site's user-curated content more shoppable by better-integrating merchants' digital catalogs with the site's pins.

Look for more of these sorts of advancements going forward. CEO Bill Ready? Prior to taking the helm in June, he served as president of Google's commerce payments arms. He's also the former chief operating officer of PayPal Holdings . It's not a stretch to suggest he knows a thing or two about e-commerce, and he brings something to the table that Pinterest had otherwise been lacking.

With all of that being said, it would be a mistake to not point out another X factor working in Pinterest's favor. That's the unique nature of the platform itself.

Pinterest's unusually positive experience

There's a reason other social networking sites struggle with user engagement and user growth. That is, by and large these platforms are increasingly toxic, leading to a relatively bad experience for users.

That's not the case with Pinterest.

See, the platform doesn't lend itself to interactions that eventually devolve into bickering. The Pinterest community, in fact, is topics-oriented largely for the purpose of escaping the types of ugly discussions now so frequently encountered on Twitter and Facebook.

The company's "Don't Don't Yourself" campaign launched in September even highlights this difference. Pinterest Chief Marketing Officer Andréa Mallard explained in a company statement that the messaging of this campaign is meant to illustrate how "Pinterest is a different side of the Internet, where you can focus more on doing and less on viewing, where you can find what you love and forget about likes and where you can plan your life and try something new, free of judgment."

Investors and advertisers both showing interest

Those investors keeping close tabs on Pinterest likely already know the company's third-quarter report was less than thrilling, as was its fourth-quarter guidance. While it managed to beat its top- and bottom-line expectations, its sales growth of 8% is the weakest it's been in a while, thanks to economic headwinds. Revenue growth for the fourth quarter now underway is apt to be in the mid-single digits. Shares jumped following the release of these tepid numbers anyway.

Given the bigger-picture backdrop, it's not difficult to see why investors are seeing Pinterest's proverbial glass as half-full rather than half-empty. Despite the company finishing out 2022 on a low note, analysts collectively foresee reaccelerating revenue growth on the back of ongoing improvements of the company's advertising management technologies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXI40_0jNCzUis00

Data source: Thomson Reuters. Chart by author.

So far the encouraging outlook hasn't helped the stock much. Advertisers are starting to figure it out though, particularly in light of last quarter's rekindled user growth. Investors aren't far behind. Indeed, the stock's slow advance since May suggests at least some investors are starting to see it, too. You may want to step in before the small crowd of bulls turns into a full-blown stampede.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs, Meta Platforms, Inc., PayPal Holdings, and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
Benzinga

As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'

With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
258K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy