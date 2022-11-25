Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
Time Out Global
These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday
Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
travelawaits.com
A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
‘Resort fees’ set be outlawed in the US by Joe Biden
Hidden charges that can push up hotel rates in the US dramatically could finally be outlawed by an initiative from Joe Biden.The president has vowed to eliminate “resort fees” – mandatory extra charges that many properties impose to make their base rates look more competitive.A room at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas tonight costs $174 (£146) at first sight. But once local taxes and a “resort fee” of $46 (£39) is added, the price increases by 72 per cent to $299 (£251).Last month President Biden said: “Each year these junk fees that companies charge cost Americans tens of billions of...
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks from Moscow on Monday.
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out the crowds and reduce the usual amount of holiday travel stress. Experts say many people will start holiday trips early or return home later than normal because they will spend a few days working remotely — or at least tell the boss they’re working remotely. The busiest travel days during Thanksgiving week are usually Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after the holiday. This year, the Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights. Chris Williams, of Raleigh, North Carolina, flew Tuesday morning with his wife and two kids to Atlanta, Georgia, to spend the holiday with extended family.
Airlines Offering Many Good Black Friday Deals
The concept of Black Friday keeps on expanding -- what started out as a rush of people from the suburbs descending upon downtown Philadelphia stores on the day after Thanksgiving has, 50 years later, evolved into a holiday shopping period that just keeps growing. With the rise of online shopping,...
Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid
KYIV (AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes on Monday and warned of the possibility for a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks. In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped up to boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that the population can enjoy some warmth during their coldest months of need and keep the resolve of the nation as high as possible. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops “are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop.” “The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passed,” he said.
Russian energy giant says no further gas cuts to Moldova
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Monday that it will not further reduce natural gas to Moldova as it had threatened to do after claiming that bills went unpaid and that flows crossing through Ukraine were not making it to Moldova. Gazprom tweeted that Moldovagaz has...
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the...
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin's declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
Major British Airports Set To Phase Out Liquid Limit In Hand Luggage
New CT scanners using 3D technology are set to be installed in U.K. airports by the summer of 2024, which would allow for the rules to be relaxed.
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
Victims of spyware and a group of security experts have privately warned that a European parliament investigatory committee risks being thrown off course by an alleged “disinformation campaign”. The warning, contained in a letter to MEPs signed by the victims, academics and some of the world’s most renowned...
FodorsTravel
Fodor’s No List 2023
Ten regions to reconsider in 2023. Maybe the world is trying to tell us to slow down. So far this year, we’ve clocked 29 climate-related disasters that have each caused more than a billion dollars worth of damage, from a catastrophic “monsoon on steroids” in Pakistan to a pair of hurricanes that swept away bridges and homes in Puerto Rico and Florida, and record heat waves and drought that killed thousands of people and agricultural crops across Europe. The latter even exposed “hunger stones,” rocks engraved to mark low water levels during historic droughts. A circa 1900 inscription on one in Děčín, along the Elbe River in the northern Czech Republic, reads, “If you see me, then weep”—an ominous reminder that no pocket of the planet has gone untouched by climate change.
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
UK retail sales slide as pessimism mounts; oil hit by China Covid protests – business live
Retail sales fell in November, and expectations for sales in the coming month are the lowest since March 2021
Comments / 0