Pop star Dua Lipa has seemingly teased a collaboration with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger for her upcoming third studio album. The singer, who is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2020 hit record Future Nostalgia, posted a picture of herself and Jagger relaxing in the studio with the caption “sweeeet weeeek”. While the two appear to have been working together in the studio for a while, no further details about the track have been released at this time.

4 HOURS AGO