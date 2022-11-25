Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Dua Lipa hints at Mick Jagger collaboration with studio photo
Pop star Dua Lipa has seemingly teased a collaboration with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger for her upcoming third studio album. The singer, who is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2020 hit record Future Nostalgia, posted a picture of herself and Jagger relaxing in the studio with the caption “sweeeet weeeek”. While the two appear to have been working together in the studio for a while, no further details about the track have been released at this time.
guitar.com
Zayn Malik covers Angel to commemorate Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix after releasing a cover of Angel to celebrate the late guitarist’s 80th birthday. The cover was released today (25 November), using Hendrix’s original guitar part, with Malik’s new vocals laid over the top. The original track was released posthumously in 1971 on the album The Cry of Love, after the guitarist’s premature death at 27 in 1970. It was entirely written and self-produced by Hendrix.
guitar.com
Olivia Harrison marks anniversary of George Harrison’s passing with poetry reading
Olivia Harrison, the wife of the late George Harrison, is marking the anniversary of his passing with a poetry reading. The tribute will be read from Came The Lightening, her book of 20 poems that she released last year to mark the twentieth anniversary of her husband’s passing. The poems analyse themes from losing a partner to the passage of time.
