KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Members Approve Buying More Land In South College Station
College Station ISD school board members come out of executive session at the end of their November meeting to make the motion and approve a land purchase of nearly $4 million dollars. Nothing else was said by board members or administrators about the purchase of 60 acres along Arrington Road...
wbrz.com
LSU falls to No. 11 in AP polls after upset loss to Texas A&M
LSU falls to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25 poll after an upset loss to Texas A&M. 25. Mississippi State (8-4)
KBTX.com
Warren Finch to retire from Bush Library & Museum after 30 years of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After more than 30 years of public service to the Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M communities Warren Finch will hang up his hat as the director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Finch was named director of the library in 2004 but was...
Everything Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the LSU game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies closed out their 2022 campaign with an upset win against fifth ranked LSU. In particular, Fisher talked about the performance of running back Devon Achane who had over 200 yards rushing and set a tone for the rest of the team with his performance.
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
wtaw.com
Aggie Women’s Basketball Stifles Texas State, 67-46
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball held Texas State to 28.6% shooting from the field, propelling the Aggies to Wednesday night’s 67-46 victory over the Bobcats inside Reed Arena. A relentless Aggie defense limited the Bobcats to 18-of-63 from the floor, including 3-of-18 (16.7%) from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s Hoops Rolls Past DePaul Blue Demons, 82-66
CHICAGO – Texas A&M’s Tyrece “Boots” Radford poured in a career-high 31 points and Wade Taylor IV chipped in 21 points and a career-high six steals to lead the Aggies to an 82-66 road victory over DePaul on Friday at Wintrust Arena. The Aggies tallied their...
Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers enter their matchup against Texas A&M looking to replicate the same success they have had in conference play as they close out the season. As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a talented SEC squad on the road will be a huge test in the regular season finale.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
