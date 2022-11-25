I agree with Gary Franks concerning age limits in Congress (“We need an age limit for federally elected officials, Supreme Court justices,” Nov. 18, TribLIVE). I’ll go one step further: two terms for the Senate and five for the House, 12 and 10 years, respectively. As the founders intended it, not to become a lifetime job. Time for many to go back to the farm.

22 HOURS AGO