Read full article on original website
Related
Trump, Melania 'Just Sick' About Imprisoned Insurrectionists, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene
But Trump said “over and over that he will pardon the Jan. 6 defendants” once he’s back in office, Greene reassured everyone.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP needs young, fresh faces
Although I have been an independent for years, I have leaned toward the Republican way of thinking — definite plans to improve life, the Reagan era, stock market on a positive note, low prices, low taxes, etc. The exception: I have voted for the Democratic candidate when I knew he or she was a good person.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republicans aren't so great at managing economy
I have never understood why so many people believe the Republicans are better than the Democrats at managing the economy. Ten of the last 11 recessions began under Republican presidents. Since Herbert Hoover (1928), all Democratic administrations ended with a higher growth rate than all of the Republicans, with one exception. (Ronald Reagan’s second term had a slightly higher growth rate than Jimmy Carter’s.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We need both term limits and age limits
I agree with Gary Franks concerning age limits in Congress (“We need an age limit for federally elected officials, Supreme Court justices,” Nov. 18, TribLIVE). I’ll go one step further: two terms for the Senate and five for the House, 12 and 10 years, respectively. As the founders intended it, not to become a lifetime job. Time for many to go back to the farm.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
John Hinshaw: Will Pa. GOP change course? Probably not.
This was not the midterm election Pennsylvania Republicans were expecting. The New York Times reveals that voters in the Keystone State trended leftward, while across the border in New York, the opposite was true, despite the reelection of a Democratic governor. As it stands, the state GOP is trying to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Grateful for Mastriano
I’m grateful for real leaders such as Sen. Doug Mastriano who, regardless of the cost, will defend life, freedom and the Constitution of the United States. The truth shall prevail. Gina Rudiselle. Mt. Pleasant Township.
Sen. Chris Murphy pops Biden’s hopes for assault weapons ban, says the votes aren’t there
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., popped President Biden's hopes for an assault weapons ban on Sunday, stating that there are "probably not" enough votes in the Senate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Franks: Should America be thankful for the midterm results?
Politically, America has much to be thankful for this holiday season. Our democracy is strong. Democrats and Republicans have something to cheer about. Most importantly, from a policy perspective, America should have a change in direction. For the Senate, the Republicans only had to win one seat and hold their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
At Nantucket retreat, Biden family weighs 2024 run
President Joe Biden and his family are tackling a weighty question during their Thanksgiving holiday retreat to the chilly quiet of Nantucket: whether he’ll seek a second term in 2024. A final decision won’t be made on the Massachusetts island, where the Bidens are staying at a home owned...
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Comments / 0