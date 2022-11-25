LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first ten months of 2022. Three hundred sixteen top traders participated, but only 26, or 8%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money, verified competition that allows up-and-coming traders to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes and use their brokerage statements to verify performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005230/en/ Maziyar Yousefizad (Photo: Business Wire)

