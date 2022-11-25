Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Myles Kennedy says his PRS Telecaster helped shape new record: “It helped distinguish the sound”
Myles Kennedy has once again addressed the Telecaster-shaped PRS he was spotted with earlier this year, discussing how the instrument was created. Kennedy, who utilised the sound of vintage Telecasters for his most recent record The Ides of March, told Guitar World in a new interview that he turned to Paul Reed Smith of PRS for an alternative to using his vintage Telecasters on tour. “We riffed for a long time and they found this sound that was in my head,” he shared, adding that he had always wondered if there was a way to combine elements of early Telecasters with a more modern approach.
guitar.com
Dua Lipa hints at Mick Jagger collaboration with studio photo
Pop star Dua Lipa has seemingly teased a collaboration with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger for her upcoming third studio album. The singer, who is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2020 hit record Future Nostalgia, posted a picture of herself and Jagger relaxing in the studio with the caption “sweeeet weeeek”. While the two appear to have been working together in the studio for a while, no further details about the track have been released at this time.
People Are Sharing Their Automatic Deal Breakers (No Matter How "Perfect" The Person Is), And It's Actually Super Eye-Opening
"Referring to their ex-girlfriends as 'psycho' or 'crazy.'"
guitar.com
How a revolutionary new amp got me playing guitar every day again
When I first picked up a guitar as a teenager, it never crossed my mind that there would ever be a moment where I’d put it down. You probably remember that feeling too, and in the ensuing years I did everything that I could to try and ensure that I’d never have to do so. I joined various bands – from broadly unsuccessful to the totally disastrous – and when those didn’t pan out I pursued guitar as an academic vocation, only to find that I was nowhere near good enough to follow that route. Eventually I realised that writing about guitar was my best bet to keep that guitar in my hands all day long, and 14 years later it’s turned out pretty well.
guitar.com
Olivia Harrison marks anniversary of George Harrison’s passing with poetry reading
Olivia Harrison, the wife of the late George Harrison, is marking the anniversary of his passing with a poetry reading. The tribute will be read from Came The Lightening, her book of 20 poems that she released last year to mark the twentieth anniversary of her husband’s passing. The poems analyse themes from losing a partner to the passage of time.
Comments / 0