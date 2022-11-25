Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League
There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
kwhi.com
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KBTX.com
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
KWTX
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas teenagers have been arrested by the Robinson Police Department following the report of a burglary in a neighborhood from a resident who saw them on their security camera. Officers were called at around 11:56 p.m. Nov. 26 in response to a burglary of...
wtaw.com
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY
A warrant arrest was made by Brenham Police Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, who identified herself as Evangelette Danielle Smith, 22 of Waller. A checks for warrants were performed on both through Communications and Smith showed to have an active warrant out of Brazos County for Motion to Revoke for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Smith was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
kagstv.com
Sunday, Nov. 20 Hwy 6 wrong way crash victims revealed by College Station PD
Alongside Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill, Chernetris Machon McGinty and Anthony Dewayne Johnson were involved in the crash. Johnson died at the scene.
fox44news.com
Cameron Yoe comes up short against No. 3 Columbus
BASTROP, TX (FOX 44) — The Cameron Yoe Football season has come to an end, as the Yoemen lost 41-0 against No. 3 Columbus on Friday night. With the loss, Cameron Yoe ends the season with a 9-4 record.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Two people were arrested Monday in separate incidents for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 5:45, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to a subject that wished to turn himself in for an active warrant. Contact was made with Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on a blue warrant out of Pardon and Parole and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a theft at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 12:50, Cpl. Jose Perez was notified of Theft at the local Walmart store at 203 Highway 290 West and was provided with a Suspect vehicle description. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the Suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham. Cpl. Perez was able to locate and recover over $400 worth of Walmart merchandise and took Ramirez into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ramirez was also found to have a Municipal warrant for No Driver’s License. Ramirez was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Theft and the warrant.
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
