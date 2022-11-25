ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Call the Midwife is set to lose two popular characters during the emotional Christmas Special this year

Call The Midwife fans will bid a sad farewell to two beloved characters in the upcoming Christmas Special as they're recalled to the Mother House. In the festive episode viewers will learn that Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) has already left Poplar, with Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) set to join her after falling off her bike in the snow during a birth emergency.
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Re-Evaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last...
BBC

LS Lowry Going to the Match painting rehung in Salford

An "iconic" LS Lowry painting has gone back on public display in Salford after it was bought at auction for a record-breaking £7.8m. The Lowry art centre bought Going to the Match at Christie's last month after the Players Foundation was forced to sell the 1953 piece. A donation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy