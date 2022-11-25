Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are “very grateful to be safe” after their vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles earlier this month. “I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time,” the actress wrote in a Thanksgiving post shared to Instagram. “The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you.” Many of Richards’ fans and friends took to the comments section to share their support. “Glad you’re both safe. ♥️ Happy Thanksgiving Denise...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO